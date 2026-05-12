French President Emmanuel Macron has attracted praise online after defending a Ghanaian speaker during a summit in Nairobi, Kenya

The incident happened during the Africa Forward Summit, an event focused on partnerships between African countries and France

Some analysts believe the gesture reflects France’s renewed diplomatic interest in strengthening ties with Africa’s younger generation

French President Emmanuel Macron has drawn praise from many Ghanaians online after a viral moment at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, showed him stepping in to defend a Ghanaian speaker whose presentation was being disrupted by noise from the audience.

The incident occurred during the “Africa Forward: Creation in Motion” session, a segment of the summit that brought together young African entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovators to discuss culture, industrialisation, and innovation across the continent.

Prez. Macron addresses audience during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, where he intervened during a presentation by a Ghanaian speaker. Photo credit: Plaidons responsable/Facebook, Louis Tato

Source: UGC

A widely shared video from the event showed Ghanaian speaker Yayra Agbofah passionately addressing participants when murmuring and side conversations from sections of the audience began to interrupt his presentation.

The disruption appeared to catch the attention of President Emmanuel Macron, who was seated among attendees during the session.

In a moment that has since sparked reactions online, the French leader reportedly rose from his seat and walked onto the stage to address the crowd directly.

Macron condemns audience behaviour

According to footage circulating online, Macron openly criticised the audience for making noise while the Ghanaian speaker was presenting.

He reportedly described the behaviour as a “total lack of respect” for both the speaker and the purpose of the summit itself.

Observers at the event noted that his intervention immediately restored calm in the room, allowing the presentation to continue without further interruption.

The unexpected gesture quickly became a talking point on social media, particularly among Ghanaians who praised Macron for publicly defending the young speaker and ensuring he was given proper attention.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Summit focused on Africa-France partnerships

The Africa Forward Summit is designed to strengthen partnerships between African countries and France through collaboration in innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, and industrialisation.

The event also seeks to create more equitable engagement between African youth and international partners.

Yayra Agbofah’s participation in the summit formed part of broader discussions involving artists, innovators, and young business leaders from across the continent.

Emmanuel Macron’s intervention at an international summit sparked widespread reactions online after he defended a Ghanaian speaker on stage. Photo credit: French President Macron/Getty Images

Source: AFP

Following the viral video, many social media users commended Emmanuel Macron for what they described as a respectful and supportive gesture toward the Ghanaian presenter.

Others noted that his intervention highlighted the importance of listening to African youth voices during international discussions.

Some users also praised Yayra Agbofah for maintaining composure and continuing his presentation despite the interruption.

France’s evolving Africa strategy

In recent years, President Macron has increasingly focused on building stronger relationships with African youth, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders as France seeks to redefine its engagement with the continent.

Analysts say this forms part of broader efforts by Paris to strengthen ties with African nations amid increasing geopolitical competition from countries such as China, Russia, and Turkey.

Some observers have interpreted the viral moment at the summit as both a symbolic and diplomatic gesture reflecting France’s renewed interest in deeper engagement with Africa’s younger generation.

Watch the YouTube video from another angle here:

President Mahama's aide advises NDC aspirants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Callistus Mahama, has urged caution within political and party circles, warning against premature discussions about succession and leadership ambitions ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He expressed concern that early campaigning and internal positioning could derail attention from governance priorities at a critical stage of the administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh