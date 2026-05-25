A deeply emotional throwback interview featuring the late veteran actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has resurfaced online following her sudden passing on Sunday, May 24, 2026

In the archival footage, originally granted to veteran broadcaster Okyeame Quophi, Beverly spoke extensively about her unbreakable, protective bond with actress Roselyn Ngissah

The video has left netizens in tears, with thousands expressing severe concern for Roselyn's emotional well-being, as she is forced to handle the death of her best friend just months after burying her mother

The profound tragedy of Beverly Afaglo’s untimely demise has evolved into a touching, tearful masterclass in real-world loyalty, as details of her lifelong sisterhood with Roselyn Ngissah take centre stage.

A touching interview with the late Beverly Afaglo, speaking about her bond with Roselyn Ngissah, resurfaces post her passing. Image credit: Beverly_Afaglo/Instagram, GHBRIAN/X, Roselyn Ngissah/FB

Source: UGC

As the creative arts sector struggles to process the loss of the 42-year-old icon, a resurfaced broadcast has shed a beautiful, bittersweet light on the woman who was among the absolute first to storm the mourning house on Sunday morning.

Beverly Afaglo speaks on friendship with Roselyn

In the touching clip, which has been widely re-shared across Instagram and X as a tribute, Beverly glowingly described Roselyn not just as a colleague in a competitive industry, but as her absolute anchor.

She noted that despite the frantic pressures of handling businesses, scripts, and separate family structures, their connection defied physical distance.

"Roselyn is my partner in crime, the one person I can easily tell absolutely anything to without fear of judgment," Beverly shared with a massive smile in the old interview.

"Even if family and business prevent us from seeing or talking for a week or more, she will always find a way to pop up at my house just so we can completely catch up on what we missed in each other’s lives. Whenever I am overwhelmed and want to completely let loose, Roselyn is my go-to person."

The true depth of that "go-to" relationship materialised vividly at the family residence in Accra on Sunday. An Instagram video shared long before the heavy crowds of celebrities and fans trailed into the compound, a devastated Roselyn Ngissah had already arrived on the ground to help coordinate the household.

In a particularly heartbreaking moment that caught observers' attention, Roselyn was seen sitting close to Beverly’s young daughter. The actress was captured speaking in low, comforting tones to the little girl, holding her hand with an intensity that showed how familiar and integrated she was into their daily lives.

Moments later, after ensuring the child was safely ushered inside away from the glaring eyes of visitors, Roselyn walked back out to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her colleagues, greeting arriving guests and organising plastic chairs for the gathering elders.

The public display of resilience has broken the hearts of many industry observers. The public is heavily rallying around Roselyn, noting that the psychological weight of managing the funeral home of a best friend while her heart is still actively bleeding from the recent loss of her own mother is an incredibly heavy cross to bear.

The Facebook video below shows how Beverly Afaglo adored her friendship with colleague actress Roselyn Ngissah.

Reaction to late Beverly eulogising Roselyn Ngissah

The viral video has triggered a massive, protective outpouring of prayers, comforting scriptures, and tears for Roselyn Ngissah:

@After_Berliners_Pot shared a touching message of faith:

"So incredibly sorry, Roselyn, you have truly lost a pure, genuine friend. Hyɛ den wate (Be strengthened, okay?). Jehovah has given us a massive, beautiful promise in the Bible and in the near future, you will see your sister-friend again according to Isaiah 25:8 and Job 14:13-15. Have faith, trust God, and continue doing His will 😭😭😭."

@Adepa_Coffie wrote with tears:

"She didn’t hesitate or stress for a second when mentioning Roselyn's name in that clip. Awwww, this hits so incredibly deep. I am so sorry for your loss, sis. Rest well, soldier Beverly, you were a true one 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

@Maame_Owusua added in grief:

"All I can honestly say right now is hmmmm... it is just too painful to digest. My deepest, deepest condolences to you, Roselyn Afua Ngissah. May the Almighty God give you supernatural strength to carry this heavy double load."

@Gloria_Owusu_Hammond penned:

"Sending you the biggest, tightest virtual hugs, Sis. God will continue to hold your hand and strengthen your heart through this dark storm. You are a phenomenal friend."

@Awudu_Issaka_Abdulai added simply:

"Allah definitely knows best. Rest in peace, Beverly."

The X video below captures Roselyn Ngissah deep in thought at the home of her late best friend following her sudden passing.

The Facebook video below shows a moment when the two actresses, Beverly Afaglo and her pal Riselyn Ngissah, hit the dance floor during an event.

Source: YEN.com.gh