Antoine Semenyo has fired a strong warning to Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opponents as preparations for the tournament gather momentum

The 26-year-old is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars as they aim to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010

Ghana has been drawn in a daunting Group L alongside England, 2018 finalists Croatia and North American dark horses Panama

Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo has delivered a bold warning to Ghana’s opponents ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The London-born forward, who is preparing for his second consecutive appearance at football’s biggest tournament, believes Ghana will head to North America without fear despite recent struggles.

Antoine Semenyo sends a strong message to Ghana's World Cup opponents ahead of the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's message to Ghana's World Cup opponents

Speaking in an interview with FIFA, Semenyo made it clear that the occasion itself would not overwhelm him or his teammates as they prepare to face some of the sport’s elite nations.

"It will just feel normal. I don't think I'll feel anything. I think if anything, I'll just want to win and prove that we can compete with the top nations," he said.

"I don't think it changes anything for me, but I know that playing against my friends, I want to prove my point. I want to show that we are a top nation, we can play together, and we can beat all the top teams," Semenyo added.

Why Semenyo's bold message is valid

Semenyo’s confidence may sound ambitious to some, but Ghana’s history at the World Cup shows the Black Stars have never been strangers to upsetting football giants.

Back in 2006, during their maiden appearance at the Mundial, Ghana surprised a star-studded Czech Republic side that featured 2003 Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Watch Ghana's victory vs Czech Republic, as shared on YouTube:

At the time, the Europeans were ranked second in the world, yet goals from Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari secured a famous victory.

The Black Stars also defeated the United States in that tournament before repeating the feat four years later in South Africa to reach the quarter-finals.

Watch Ghana's victory vs USA, as shared on YouTube:

At the 2010 World Cup, Ghana again took many by surprise, defeating a highly rated Serbia side through an Asamoah Gyan penalty.

Even in 2014, despite an underwhelming campaign, the Black Stars earned a memorable draw against eventual champions Germany – the only side to avoid defeat against the Germans during the tournament.

Antoine Semenyo is Ghana's most in-form player in Europe after a stellar campaign with Manchester City. Photo by Guenther Iby.

Source: Getty Images

Can Semenyo be Ghana's hero in 2026?

Fast forward to 2026, and Ghana heads into the competition carrying both hope and uncertainty.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a setback that exposed the challenges surrounding the national team.

Although qualification for the World Cup restored some belief, preparations have been turbulent.

Five straight defeats, including a painful 5-1 loss to Austria, have raised concerns about Ghana’s readiness ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Still, Semenyo appears determined to lead the response. He heads into the competition in red-hot form after an outstanding campaign with Manchester City.

The forward lifted both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while registering 27 goal contributions in 48 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Ghana has been handed a tough draw. They will begin their campaign against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17 before facing England in Boston on June 23. Their group-stage journey ends against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

After disappointing exits in 2014 and 2022, Ghana will be desperate to make a deeper run this time around.

Antoine Semenyo tipped for greatness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former footballer Michael Akuffo had tipped Antoine Semenyo for a successful spell at Manchester City and a standout 2026 World Cup campaign with Ghana.

Akuffo believes the 26-year-old possesses the quality and mentality to become one of the Black Stars’ key players at the global tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh