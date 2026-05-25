The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms across coastal and inland areas from this morning into the afternoon

A rainstorm moving from the Gulf of Guinea is expected to bring cloudiness and varying intensities of rainfall over southern Ghana

Officials warned that the storms could be accompanied by moderate to strong winds, urging residents to take precautions

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Residents in coastal and inland areas of Ghana should brace for thunderstorms and possible rainfall from this morning into the afternoon, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

In its latest update issued on Monday, May 25, 2026, the agency indicated that thunderstorms, with or without rain, are expected along the coast and across some inland areas during the day.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms and strong winds to across the coastal areas today, May 25, 2026. Photo credit: Alberto Menendez Cervero & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Early morning conditions are also likely to include patches of mist and fog, particularly over forested and mountainous regions.

The agency further noted that ongoing rainfall activity in northern Ghana will persist, especially over the western parts of the region this morning.

Rainstorm moving Gulf of Guinea to Ghana

Meanwhile, a rainstorm currently forming over the Gulf of Guinea is moving steadily towards Ghana’s eastern coastline.

This system is expected to bring increased cloud cover and trigger thunderstorms with varying rainfall intensities across southern parts of the country from mid-morning through the afternoon.

Weather officials have cautioned that the approaching storm may be accompanied by moderate to strong winds, urging the public to take necessary precautions.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency continues to monitor the situation and has advised residents, particularly those in affected areas, to stay updated with official forecasts and warnings.

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