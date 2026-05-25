Gonzalo Garcia is reportedly set to train with Spain during their World Cup preparations despite not making the final tournament squad

The Real Madrid youngster has earned recognition from Luis de la Fuente after impressing within Spain’s setup

The Spain national team boss did not select any Real Madrid player in his main World Cup squad

Although Real Madrid have no player in Spain’s final World Cup squad, young forward Gonzalo Garcia has still caught the attention of head coach Luis de la Fuente.

According to reports, Gonzalo has been included among Spain’s support players for the opening phase of the national team’s World Cup preparations.

Luis de la Fuente reportedly selects Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia in his support group of players after missing the main squad. Image credit: David Ramos/Socrates

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Gonzalo Garcia to train with Spain

According to Madrid Universal, the youngster will train with the senior squad before the tournament begins, but will not travel to the competition itself.

His inclusion is still viewed as a strong sign of the faith Spain’s coaching staff has in his potential.

Gonzalo will join a support group featuring several emerging talents from across La Liga. The selected players will assist during training sessions ahead of Spain’s opening World Cup match against Iraq on June 4.

Importantly, the support squad members are not part of Spain’s official preliminary World Cup list, meaning they cannot be added to the tournament squad later, even in the event of injuries.

Source: YEN.com.gh