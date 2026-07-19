Full List: Liberia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Citizens of 12 African Countries

The Embassy of Liberia has confirmed which African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the West African nation

Liberia's visa-free policy is tied to membership of the key regional bloc, ECOWAS, leaving most African countries outside the arrangement

The Liberian government has also outlined the conditions under which visa applications from ineligible countries can be rejected

Liberia has confirmed that citizens of 12 African countries can enter the Republic of Liberia without a visa, following the country's alignment of its entry policy with membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Liberia's President Joseph Boakai's government has listed 12 African countries for visa-free access in 2026. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The West African state published the details on its official website, clarifying which nationalities are exempt from the standard visa application process and what conditions apply to those who are not.

Which countries qualify for Liberia's visa-free entry

Liberia's visa-free arrangement applies exclusively to fellow ECOWAS member states. Citizens of the following countries are permitted to enter Liberia without paying a visa fee or submitting a visa application: Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo. Liberia itself is also part of the bloc, bringing the total number of eligible ECOWAS nations to 12.

The policy means that despite Africa having more than 50 countries, the vast majority of the continent's citizens still require a visa before travelling to Liberia.

Liberia's visa requirements for ineligible countries

For nationals of countries outside the ECOWAS bloc, Liberia's embassy has set out a list of required documents that must accompany any visa application.

The embassy has also explained the grounds on which applications from ineligible nationals may be refused, with full details available on the Liberian government's official website.

The clarification brings greater transparency to Liberia's immigration process, which had not always been clearly communicated to prospective travellers from across the continent.

Mauritania grants 11 African countries visa-free entry

Similarly, Mauritania has launched an online visa application portal managed by the National Agency for Population and Secure Titles Registry.

It followed the announcement that citizens of 11 countries, mostly West and North African neighbours, can enter Mauritania without obtaining a visa in advance

The announcement noted that holders of diplomatic and service passports are also eligible for courtesy visas under the new framework.

Russia confirms 17 African countries for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had published the conditions governing visa-free entry for citizens of select African countries.

South Africa stood out as the only African nation whose ordinary passport holders qualify for the arrangement.

16 other African countries appear on Russia's list, but access is restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only.

Source: YEN.com.gh