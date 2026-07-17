Mauritania launched an online visa application portal managed by the National Agency for Population and Secure Titles Registry

Citizens of 11 countries, mostly West and North African neighbours, can enter Mauritania without obtaining a visa in advance

Holders of diplomatic and service passports are also eligible for courtesy visas under the new framework

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Mauritania has rolled out a dedicated online portal allowing foreign nationals to apply for entry visas ahead of travel, while also confirming that citizens of 11 countries already enjoy visa-free access under existing bilateral agreements.

Mauritania's government under President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has offered visa-free access to 11 African countries. Photo source: @JalilWs

Source: Twitter

The portal is managed by the National Agency for Population and Secure Titles Registry, which receives and forwards completed applications to the relevant Mauritanian authorities for assessment.

Once an application is approved, the applicant receives a confirmation document that can be printed and presented either at the boarding gate or at a land border crossing.

All remaining entry checks are then conducted by immigration officials at the designated point of arrival.

11 African countries exempt from Mauritania's visa requirement

Mauritania has entered into mutual visa waiver agreements with 11 countries, allowing their citizens to enter without advance authorisation. The full list is:

1. Mali 2. Gambia 3. Niger 4. Senegal 5. Guinea-Bissau 6. Tunisia 7. Libya 8. Ivory Coast 9. Algeria 10. Chad 11. Burkina Faso

Most of these nations share borders with Mauritania or belong to common regional blocs across West and North Africa, reflecting the country's long-standing diplomatic relationships with its neighbours.

How to apply for a Mauritania visa online

Travellers from countries not covered by a waiver agreement can use the online route as an alternative to applying through a consulate.

Applicants are required to visit the agency's website, fill in the necessary fields, and submit their request for processing.

The system is intended to streamline the experience for both visitors and border officials, shifting administrative work away from points of entry and allowing personnel to focus on technical verification upon arrival.

Separately, holders of diplomatic passports, service passports, and United Nations-issued travel documents are eligible to receive free or courtesy visas upon entry into Mauritania.

Source: YEN.com.gh