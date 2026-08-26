A 34-year-old man allegedly opened fire at a marriage ceremony in Nigeria, leaving one person dead and three others wounded

The Kano State Police Command confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Rabiu Mukthar, who was found with a pump-action gun at the scene

Mukthar reportedly told police he fired at the gathering because the organisers had not consulted him and the music was disrupting his sleep

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A marriage ceremony in Kano turned deadly after a 34-year-old resident, Rabiu Mukthar, allegedly discharged a pump-action gun into the crowd, killing one person and leaving three others with injuries.

Chief Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, spokesman for the Kano State Police Command, confirmed that Mukthar stepped out of his home in Tudun Yola Quarters while music was being played at the event and fired indiscriminately at those in attendance.

Man Opens Fire on Wedding Guests Because Music Kept Him Awake, Kills 1 and Injures 3

Source: Getty Images

When questioned by officers, Daily Post reported that Mukthar stated that the people behind the musical celebration had not informed him in advance and that the noise had prevented him from sleeping. He told investigators this was his justification for firing into the crowd.

According to Kiyawa, police acted swiftly upon receiving word of the shooting, arriving at the scene and apprehending Mukthar along with a second individual.

The pump-action gun used in the attack was also recovered at the time of arrest.

Both Mukthar and the second person arrested in connection with the incident have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Kano State Police Command, where they are being held pending further investigation.

The nature of the second suspect's alleged involvement has not yet been disclosed by police.

Source: YEN.com.gh