Priscilla Kyeiwaa, younger sister of Ghanaian singer Adez, spoke publicly about the circumstances surrounding her sibling's death

Adez rose to prominence as a contestant on TV3's Mentor season 2 before her untimely passing

The video interview, shared by popular Ghanaian content creator SVTV Africa, has drawn an outpouring of grief online

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Priscilla Kyeiwaa, the younger sister of Ghanaian singer Adez, has broken her silence on the death of her sibling in a video interview that has gone viral across social media.

TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez's youngest sister, Priscilla Kyeiwaa, shares the circumstances leading to her death. Photo source: Adez Ekua Tiger, Nii Soul Ankrah

Source: Facebook

Singer Adez, who gained national recognition as a contestant on TV3 Mentor season 2, suddenly died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with her family now speaking out publicly about the circumstances of her passing.

The emotional interview, released on Thursday, 17 September 2026, was shared by popular Ghanaian content creator SVTV Africa and filmed in a split-screen video-call format featuring Priscilla speaking from home.

Priscilla Kyeiwaa speaks on Adez's final days

In the interview, the grieving Priscilla identified herself as the youngest sibling and confirmed she was among the last family members to have contact with Adez before her death.

She confirmed that her sister had passed away and that family members had identified her remains following a visit to a hospital in Kumasi, where she was based in her final moments.

She said:

"It is true that she (Adez) is dead. The family went to Kumasi and confirmed it. They said it was her body at the hospital."

Priscilla noted that Adez recently sent her photos during her appearances at a festival celebration in Cape Coast and vocalist She's mother's funeral in August 2026.

She stated that she also interacted with her sister via a phone call on Sunday, September 13, 2026, and Monday, September 14, 2026, a few days before her untimely demise.

Priscilla noted that she did not hear from Adez on Tuesday until her male neighbour and close friend called to inform her about the tragic news on Wednesday.

She said:

"When she went to a festival in Cape Coast, she sent me pictures. When she attended Shee's mother's funeral too, she sent me pictures. We spoke to each other just this Sunday and Monday."

"I didn't hear from her again on Tuesday until a man called to give me the news. It is really difficult. A neighbour called Sofo Yaw was the one who called me. He was her close friend who usually escorted her to places."

Detailing her final moments, Priscilla indicated that Adez's friend and neighbour informed her that her sister had complained of being unwell and requested his assistance in transporting her to the hospital.

The Takoradi-based sister noted that the neighbour rushed to get the TV3 Mentor star food after she shared that she had not eaten before taking her to the hospital for urgent medical attention before she passed away.

She said:

"Her neighbour said she was not feeling well, so she called him to help take her to the hospital. When he arrived at her place, he asked if she had eaten, and she said no, so he went to buy coke for her."

"He said when he returned, he took her to the hospital, where the doctor gave her medical treatment before she passed away."

Priscilla's account painted a picture of a death that came without warning, leaving those closest to Adez with more questions than answers.

The raw, grief-stricken nature of the conversation resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom remembered Adez fondly from her time on the TV3 singing competition that helped launch careers for some of Ghana's best-known musicians.

The YouTube video of Priscilla Kyeiwaa speaking about her sister Adez's death is below:

Fans react to TV3 Mentor's Adez's death

The news of Adez's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and followers across Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Abena360 wrote:

"Asem o Adez. May she rest well."

@Sabi said:

"We were at Shee's mother's funeral just 2 weeks ago. Aw hmm."

@PrettytoyluxuryEweGoddess commented:

"Ah hmm 🥺🥺how I loved her soo much ! She was such a sweet soul 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲😫😫😫😭😭😭😭😭death is always taking good people hmmm."

Adez's last TikTok video resurfaces after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about singer Adez, the beloved TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant whose sudden death on September 16, 2026, left fans and former classmates heartbroken.

Her final TikTok video, filmed in a craft shop just days earlier, showed the singer appearing energetic and in good spirits.

The footage became an emotional final public record, with mourners struggling to understand how she could be gone so soon after posting it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh