Portugal officially listed 10 countries whose citizens can apply for a youth mobility visa allowing stays of up to 12 months

The youth mobility scheme is governed by Memoranda of Understanding signed individually between Portugal and each partner country

Citizens from the eligible nations must meet general visa requirements plus any additional conditions specific to their country's agreement with Portugal

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Portugal has announced the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for its youth mobility visa, opening the door for young travellers to spend up to a year in the European nation under a structured temporary stay arrangement.

Portugal mentions countries whose citizens can apply for a youth mobility visa. Photo source: @ajseguro

Source: Instagram

According to the Portuguese federal government, the 10 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply are

Argentina Australia Canada Chile Japan New Zealand Peru Republic of Korea United States of America Uruguay

How Portugal's Youth Mobility Visa works

Each eligible country has entered into a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Portugal, forming the legal basis for the scheme.

Citizens from these nations who wish to visit Portugal for holiday purposes can apply for a temporary stay visa through the youth mobility framework, though they must satisfy both the general visa requirements and any additional conditions outlined in their specific country's agreement with Portugal.

The visa permits stays of up to 12 months, making it a practical option for young people who want an extended experience in Europe without committing to a long-term work permit or full residency application.

Portugal as a destination for young travellers

Portugal has built a reputation as one of the more welcoming European destinations for international visitors, and the youth mobility programme reinforces that standing by offering citizens of partner nations a clear, structured route into the country for an extended period.

The scheme is particularly appealing to young people from partner nations in South America, North America, Oceania, and East Asia, covering a broad geographic spread across the 10 listed countries.

Applicants are advised to review the specific terms attached to their country's agreement before submitting an application, as conditions may vary depending on the bilateral arrangement in place.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh