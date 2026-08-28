Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis during a health facility launch on August 27

Wanga said she was a newly elected MP when she received her diagnosis and credited her survival to faith and gratitude

The governor also announced plans to bring cancer treatment facilities to Homa Bay County

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Homa Bay Governor in Kenya, Gladys Wanga, stunned attendees at a public health facility launch on August 27 when she stepped to the podium and disclosed that she has been living with cancer for the past 12 years.

Addressing the crowd at the outdoor event, Wanga spoke with striking composure, recounting a period in her life when hospital corridors held her weeping family members while she herself remained steadfast.

Gladys Wanga has opened up about having cancer. Credit: Governor Gladys Wanga

Source: Facebook

She attributed her calm during that difficult time to guidance offered by Senator Beth Mugo, whose words she said gave her strength.

Wanga said she received her diagnosis while serving as a newly elected member of parliament.

Rather than succumb to fear, she said she chose a posture of gratitude, focusing on the fact that her position gave her access to proper medical care at a time when many Kenyans could not afford it.

"All I did always was just to thank God. And in thanksgiving, 12 years later, I am here. I am not going anywhere," she told the audience, her voice measured and firm.

The setting added weight to the moment. Surrounded by a red carpet, decorative flowers, and the backdrop of a public health event, her personal testimony carried an immediate resonance with those in attendance, many of whom were visibly moved.

Wanga used the occasion to connect her own experience directly to her vision for Homa Bay County. She announced plans to establish cancer treatment facilities within the county, so that residents would no longer be forced to travel long distances to access specialist care.

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Source: YEN.com.gh