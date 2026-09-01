The Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch announced the death of practising advocate Rachel Wangui Ndirangu following an accident

Ndirangu was an advocate at Wanjiru Kairu & Co. Advocates and is survived by her sister, Loise Wanjiru Ndirangu, also a member of the bar

LSK Nairobi Branch chair Eric Kivuya urged colleagues and clients with pending matters before the firm to exercise patience as the family mourns

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Branch has announced the death of advocate Rachel Wangui Ndirangu, who died following an accident in what the branch described as an untimely and deeply felt loss to Kenya's legal fraternity.

Ndirangu was a practising advocate at Wanjiru Kairu & Co. Advocates at the time of her passing.

The Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch shared news of the death of Rachel Wangui Ndirangu following an accident

Source: Twitter

No details on the nature of the accident were shared.

Tuko.co.ke reported that she is survived by her sister, Loise Wanjiru Ndirangu, who is also a member of the bar.

Eric Kivuya, the chair of the LSK Nairobi Branch, conveyed the branch's formal condolences to Ndirangu's family, colleagues, friends and clients.

In a statement, Kivuya acknowledged the profound impact of her death on those who knew her both personally and professionally.

"Her sudden passing is a great loss to her family, friends, colleagues, clients, and the wider legal fraternity," Kivuya said.

The branch also extended its sympathies to the team at Wanjiru Kairu & Co. Advocates and all affiliated firms, acknowledging the difficult period the firm faces in the wake of the tragedy.

LSK Appeals for Patience From Clients and Colleagues

Kivuya used the statement to appeal directly to members of the legal profession and clients who have active matters before Wanjiru Kairu & Co. Advocates, asking them to allow the firm space to grieve and attend to funeral arrangements before resuming normal operations.

"We kindly appeal to colleagues and all those with pending matters before the firm to exercise patience, understanding, and forbearance as the family and the firm take time to mourn and make the necessary funeral arrangements," he said.

No details regarding the circumstances of the accident that claimed Ndirangu's life were disclosed in the LSK Nairobi Branch's announcement.

Funeral arrangements had also not been made public at the time the statement was released.

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Source: YEN.com.gh