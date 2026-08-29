Gonazoo Abdulai, the Savelugu Constituency Treasurer and NDC Communications Team member, died in a road crash

The tragic accident occurred on the Tamale–Yendi road, according to a post shared by Sika Official on August 29, 2025

Ghanaians have flooded social media with condolences for the family and the NDC fraternity

Gonazoo Abdulai, the Savelugu Constituency Treasurer and Communications Team member of the National Democratic Congress in the Northern Region, has died following a road crash on the Tamale–Yendi road.

News of his passing was shared on 29 August 2025 by popular Ghanaian social media personality citing the Tamale News Agency as the source of the report.

NDC Savelugu treasurer Gonazoo Abdulai dies in a road crash. Photo credit: @sikaofficial.

Source: Facebook

NDC Northern Region loses key member

Abdulai served in a dual capacity within the NDC's Savelugu Constituency structure, holding responsibilities both as treasurer and as part of the communications team.

His death represents a significant loss for the party's Northern Region operations, where constituency-level officials play a central role in grassroots organising and outreach.

The Tamale–Yendi road, which connects the Northern Region capital to the Yendi Municipality, has historically been associated with a number of fatal road accidents, making it a stretch of highway well known to motorists in the region.

The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaians react to Gonazoo Abdulai's death

The news drew an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and party colleagues.

@Ugekcag wrote:

"This is a very heartbreaking news from Savelugu. 💔My condolences to the family friends and the entire NDC family on the passing of Gonazoo Abdulai. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@Maudiee_1 responded with:

"May God console his family."

@Nanakayanfield commented:

"Awww too bad 😭😭"

Yakubu Abdul Razak stated:

"May Allah have mercy upon his soul and all gone souls inshallah."

Mohammed Awal stated:

"Hmm May he soul rest in perfect peace My condolences to the family."

Jabir Gbambegu stated:

"My “small boy” is gone. This is a personal loss, a family loss, a loss close to home. Kperli, may Allah grant you jannatul Firdaws."

Queen Saajidaat stated:

"I’m so heartbroken , oh no sir, you haven’t WhatsApp me yet. Yaa Allah have mercy and grant Mr Gonazoo Janna."

Rashid Suhuyini stated:

"Hmmm still can’t believe it….Hmmm."

The X post is below:

Man with kidney failure begs for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perry Avickson who has been diagnosed with kidney failure affecting both kidneys, according to a close source, and his blood pressure increased to 220.

According to the doctors, Perry also had a partial stroke that left him speechless, with blurred eyesight and liver problems.

To assist raise money for Perry's urgent medical care, a GoFundMe page and mobile money line have been established.

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Source: YEN.com.gh