A middle-aged woman died after being struck by a tricycle at Ofankor Barrier, the same spot where a deadly August 2026 crash killed 12 people

The August 13 collision involved seven vehicles and preliminary investigations linked a broken-down aboboyaa to the chain of accidents

Residents are calling on road safety authorities to urgently assess the Ofankor Barrier corridor and introduce protective measures

A middle-aged woman has reportedly died after being struck by a tricycle, locally known as an aboboyaa, at Ofankor Barrier in Accra, reigniting safety concerns at a stretch of road already marked by tragedy.

The fatal incident was reported in a post shared on X and sighted on 22 September 2026.

Woman Killed by Aboboyaa at Ofankor Barrier Weeks After 12-Person Fatal Crash

Source: Getty Images

GhanaWeb reported that the woman was hit by the tricycle, though details on the precise circumstances of the collision remain limited at this time.

The death comes just weeks after a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash at the same location on 13 August 2026 left 12 people dead and several others injured.

That earlier accident involved seven vehicles, including two tipper trucks, two Sprinter buses, two saloon cars and an aboboyaa.

Preliminary findings by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) suggested that a broken-down tricycle may have set off the chain of collisions.

The proximity in time and location between the two incidents has intensified alarm among residents living and commuting along the Ofankor Barrier corridor.

Community members are urging road safety authorities to carry out an urgent assessment of the area and put in place concrete measures to prevent further fatalities.

Calls for Urgent Action at Dangerous Stretch

Beyond assessing the site, residents want authorities to identify and address physical hazards along the stretch and enforce tighter controls on how tricycles operate around the busy junction.

The back-to-back incidents are expected to amplify pressure on officials to act decisively, particularly regarding the regulation of aboboyaas, which featured prominently in both crashes.

The August collision had already drawn national attention and prompted calls for policy intervention.

Among those affected was a 12-year-old survivor of the August crash who was subsequently reported to be seeking support in order to walk again following injuries sustained in the accident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh