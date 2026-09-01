Keche Joshua addressed the public split from Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the Amenfi Central MP and wife of his duo partner Andrew, who managed Keche Global for seven years

The musician spoke on Hitz 103.9 FM after widespread speculation online prompted calls from senior industry figures wanting to know the state of the group

Joshua insisted there is no bad blood between Keche Global and Joana Gyan Cudjoe, describing the separation as a mutual agreement between all parties involved

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Keche Joshua has stepped forward to set the record straight after online speculation swirled over the professional split between music duo Keche Global and Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the wife of his groupmate Keche Andrew and now Amenfi Central Member of Parliament (MP).

Keche Joshua addresses his group's split from Andrew's wife, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, after a seven-year working relationship. Photo source: Keche Global

Source: Facebook

On Monday, August 31, 2026, GEM Multimedia Limited, a company owned by Joana Gyan Cudjoe, announced the conclusion of its seven-year professional partnership with music duo Keche Global, effective from a press release.

The statement confirmed that the contractual agreement between GEM Multimedia Ghana Limited and Keche Global, which began in 2019, expired and will not be renewed.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz 103.9 FM in Accra on Monday, August 31, 2026, Joshua shared that the news had triggered a flood of phone calls from some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music industry.

"Big, big people in the industry, those who are no more in the industry, they've joined. I mean, they're in the political field right now, calling us, they want to know. I hope it's not true," he told the hosts Merqury Quaye and Maame Adwoa.

How confusion over Keche, Joana's split began

Part of the frenzy, Keche Joshua explained, stemmed from how the story initially broke online.

According to him, the first blog to carry the news reportedly used a photo of Keche Andrew and his wife alone, rather than one featuring the duo collectively, which led many readers to assume the fallout was personal rather than professional.

"People think, oh, it's the other side, but it's never like that," he said firmly.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who serves as CEO of GEM Multimedia Ghana, signed Keche Global back in 2019 and has since worked with the group as their investor, manager and executive producer.

With her political responsibilities as an MP growing considerably, a reconfiguration of the working arrangement became necessary for all sides.

Keche Joshua insists it was mutual decision

Joshua was at pains to emphasise that the parting of ways with their now former manager carried no animosity.

He described the decision as one that all parties reached collectively, including Joana Gyan Cudjoe and the wider GEM Multimedia team, to allow Keche Global greater independence while she focuses on her duties in Amenfi Central.

"If you really read the story very, very well, the mutual thing we agreed, Andrew's wife agreed, that the whole team of GEM Multimedia agreed, that Keche can start doing their thing now," he said.

He added warmly that the personal bond between the group and the Amenfi Central MP remains entirely intact.

"She's still our wife," Joshua said, drawing a clear distinction between the end of the business arrangement and the strength of their relationship.

The TikTok video of Keche Joshua addressing his group's professional split from Joana Cudjoe is below:

Keche Joshua fumes over Black Stars' performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Keche Joshua's review of the Black Stars' performance following their match against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His passionate reaction underscored a growing sentiment among fans who, despite celebrating a win, expressed concern about the team’s future matches and performance levels, highlighting the high stakes as they prepared to face England.

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Source: YEN.com.gh