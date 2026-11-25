A plane crash occurred in the United States, prompting an immediate emergency response from authorities

Officials confirmed the number of fatalities following the incident, raising serious safety concerns

The crash has drawn widespread attention as investigators move to determine the cause of the accident

A plane crash in the United States has claimed lives, with authorities officially confirming the death toll following the incident.

The aircraft went down in the country, triggering an emergency response as rescue and recovery teams were deployed to the scene.

Authorities work to establish fatalities after a plane crashes in Mississippi, United States, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Photo credit: fhm/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Officials subsequently released figures on the number of people killed as a result of the plane crash.

Crash details and confirmed fatalities

Details emerging from the scene indicated that the incident resulted in confirmed deaths, with authorities working swiftly to account for all individuals on board.

Emergency services responded to the site, and investigators were dispatched to begin establishing the circumstances that led to the aircraft coming down.

The crash prompted immediate concern among aviation safety bodies, who are expected to conduct a thorough review of events surrounding the incident.

Investigation under way

Relevant authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the crash. Teams on the ground have been gathering evidence at the scene, and official statements have been issued acknowledging the loss of life.

No further details regarding the identities of those killed or the specific location of the crash within the United States were immediately made available.

Updates are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Wicknell and wife die in plane crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zimbabwean Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, had perished in a helicopter crash that occurred in Marondera, in eastern Zimbabwe, on September 30, 2026.

No one on board survived the crash, which claimed a total of six lives, including two pilots and four passengers.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh