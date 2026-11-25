The Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo confirmed one fatality and five military injuries during a demolition exercise

Squatters resisted the Accra Metropolitan Assembly operation by throwing stones at military personnel, forcing authorities to call in reinforcements

Linda Ocloo warned that anyone who returns to the cleared site to erect new structures will face prosecution

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One person has died, and five military personnel have been hospitalised following violent resistance to a demolition exercise at the Odaw Railway area near Circle in Accra.

One person died, and five soldiers hospitalised following violent resistance to a demolition exercise at the Odaw Railway area. Credit: AMA

Source: Facebook

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo confirmed the casualties on Wednesday while addressing the media about the operation, which was carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

3News reported that she said five injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

"Currently, as I am speaking, we have five of the military men that have been injured and currently receiving treatment at 37 military hospital. Unfortunately, we lost one life," Ocloo stated.

The minister was unable to immediately confirm the precise circumstances surrounding the fatality.

Ocloo said repeated fire outbreaks at the site prompted authorities to act. The most recent fire, described as the third recorded in the area, occurred approximately one week before the demolition. Each incident raised concerns about the safety of occupants and the surrounding environment.

She said the AMA engaged residents prior to the exercise and even facilitated the formation of an eight-member community committee. Through those engagements, residents reportedly assured authorities that they would not rebuild on the land after it was cleared, and the AMA in turn committed to supporting their relocation.

"We met the entire community people, we engaged them and we even made them form a 8 member committee, giving us the assurance that the place will not be redeveloped and that we are making plans to relocate them and so you could see that this place is a railway station," Ocloo said.

Resistance Met With Reinforcements

Despite the prior engagement, the minister said some individuals turned hostile once military personnel arrived on site. Squatters began throwing stones, forcing authorities to request additional reinforcement before the operation could be completed.

Ocloo stated that the demolition has now been concluded and issued a stern warning to anyone considering returning to the area.

"We don't want anybody coming back here. If you are found coming back here to make any redevelopment, we will prosecute you," she said.

The minister added that the AMA and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council remain available to assist displaced occupants with relocation arrangements, and urged those affected to present themselves at the relevant offices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh