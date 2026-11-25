Malaysia announced it would retain visa-free access for citizens of 10 African countries, including South Africa and Ghana

The decision covers a broad mix of African nations spanning southern, eastern, and western regions of the continent

Ghanaian passport holders are among those who can enter Malaysia without a visa under the retained policy

Malaysia has confirmed that citizens from 10 African countries, including Ghana, will continue to enjoy visa-free entry into the Southeast Asian nation.

The Malaysian government's decision preserves an existing arrangement that allows passport holders from a select group of African nations to visit without prior visa approval.

Malaysia retains visa-free access for citizens of 10 African countries. Photo credit: Blankstock/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The countries covered by the policy span multiple regions of the continent, reflecting Malaysia's broader diplomatic and trade ties with Africa.

African countries that retain Malaysia' visa-free access

The 10 African nations whose citizens may enter Malaysia without a visa include South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Lesotho.

Travellers from these countries are permitted to enter Malaysia for tourism, business, or transit purposes within the limits set by Malaysian immigration regulations.

The arrangement is part of Malaysia's wider effort to strengthen people-to-people connections with Africa while also boosting tourism and economic activity.

Officials have noted that the policy supports Malaysia's positioning as a regional hub accessible to international visitors.

What the policy means for Ghanaian travellers

For Ghanaians specifically, the retained visa-free status offers a significant travel advantage.

Ghana's inclusion on the list means its citizens can visit Malaysia without the cost and administrative burden of applying for a visa in advance, making the destination more accessible for leisure, business, and educational travel.

Malaysia has grown in popularity among Ghanaian students and professionals in recent years, with many travelling there for university programmes and short-term business engagements.

The continued visa-free arrangement is therefore likely to be welcomed by Ghanaians with interests in the country.

Travellers are, however, advised to check with Malaysia's immigration authority for the most current entry requirements, including any health documentation or duration-of-stay conditions that may apply, before making travel plans.

Malaysia annnounces entry and exit document rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Malaysia's immigration authorities had released a list of six key documents that foreign travellers were required to carry when entering or leaving the country.

The announcement had come amid growing tourist arrivals to Malaysia, with the government keen to ensure smooth border processing.

Travellers who failed to present the required documents at entry and exit points risked being denied access into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh