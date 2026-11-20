Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex or Oshobaba, died on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in a road accident

The Nigerian businessman built the Ferotex Group into a major player in Nigeria's construction and civil engineering industry

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah paid tribute to Oshaba-Onuh, describing him as a humble and kindhearted philanthropist

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Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex or Oshobaba, was a prominent Nigerian businessman, industrialist and philanthropist whose death has left Enugu State mourning.

Who was Festus Oshaba-Onuh? The life and career of the late Nigerian billionaire. Image credit: Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh

Source: Facebook

The late entrepreneur was widely recognised for his contributions to Nigeria's construction industry and his involvement in community development.

He was regarded as one of the influential business figures from Enugu State.

Oshaba-Onuh reportedly died on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in a fatal road accident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway while travelling back to Enugu.

His death was confirmed by Governor Peter Mbah, who described him as a distinguished industrialist and a great son of the state.

Festus Oshaba-Onuh's early life and background

Oshaba-Onuh hailed from Umuagama community in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria.

Although detailed information about his childhood, date of birth and educational background remains limited, he established himself as a prominent figure in Nigeria's business community.

Inside Festus Oshaba-Onuh's business empire

The late businessman built his reputation through Ferotex Group, where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

His company, Ferotex Construction Company Limited, operated in several areas, including civil engineering, road construction, procurement, maintenance services, oilfield services and equipment leasing.

Through his business activities, Oshaba-Onuh became an influential figure in Nigeria's construction industry, with his company contributing to infrastructure-related projects.

His contributions to Enugu State and philanthropy

Beyond his business interests, Oshaba-Onuh was associated with community development initiatives.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah described him as a philanthropist who supported the state's development agenda.

His contributions to infrastructure development and his involvement in community affairs earned him recognition among people in his home state.

Festus Oshaba-Onuh's political involvement

Apart from business, Oshaba-Onuh was also involved in politics in Enugu State.

At the time of his death, he was serving as the Director of Finance of the Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council.

His political involvement added another dimension to his public profile, extending his influence beyond the corporate environment.

Festus Oshaba-Onuh's death and legacy

Oshaba-Onuh's death on November 19, 2026, followed a fatal road accident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Governor Mbah paid tribute to the late businessman, describing him as humble, kindhearted and committed to the development of Enugu.

The governor also extended his condolences to the businessman's immediate family and the people of Enugu-Ezike and Igbo-Eze North.

Although details about his wife, children, educational history and exact net worth have not been publicly established, his business activities, political involvement and community contributions formed a significant part of his public profile.

His death marks the loss of a prominent businessman whose influence extended across business, politics and community development.

The X post of Enugu State governor confirming Festus's death is below.

Billionaire Festus last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian billionaire Festus Oshaba-Onuh's last social media post before his death in a road accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

In the birthday message, he reflected on touching lives and creating hope for others. His words have taken on new significance following the fatal crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh