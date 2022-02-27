North Korea Ratches Up World Tension With Renewed Missile Tests

North Korea has resumed missile tests amid an international crisis after a month-long pause during the Beijing Olympics

The missile launch comes two weeks ahead of South Korea's presidential election, further jeopardising regional stability

The international community has condemned the missile tests; North Korea warned that is might end its self-imposed ban on nuclear and long-range missile tests

PYONGYANG - North Korea has resumed missile tests after the military launched a ballistic missile on Sunday. This comes as world tension runs high amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea reported that North Korea fired a missile into the sea off the country's east coast.

North Korea has launched a missile in the midst of an international crisis. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

The launch was condemned by the United States and urged North Korea to stop any acts that could jeopardise stability in the region.

The last time North Kores launched a missile was on the 30th of January 2022, this was North Korea's largest missile launch. They deployed the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile.

South Korea is preparing for its presidential elections which are due to be held in two weeks' time. South Korea’s National Security Council convened an emergency meeting. They condemned the launch during a time of heightened world tension according to SABC News.

The Guardian has reported that this latest missile launch has come after a month of relative calm. It is believed that the North Korean military had held off from launching missiles during the Beijing Olympics.

Last month, North Korea has warned that it might end its self-imposed ban on testing nuclear and long-range weapons.

