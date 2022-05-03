Drama as Elderly Man Taken to Morgue in Body Bag While Still Alive

An elderly man from China was almost admitted to a morgue after being mistakenly declared dead

The man, wrapped in a body bag, was in a hearse and workers were surprised to find out he was still alive when they were lowering his body

Netizens were upset as many pointed out the fact that the man could have been buried or cremated had he not been discovered alive

An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag in the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.

Man mistakenly declared dead

CNN reports that video footage, shot by a bystander, shows the moment several workers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear recoil as they realize the man is still alive.

The clip has since gone viral on Chinese social media, sparking horror and outrage.

The video, posted on Sunday, shows the head of the man appearing from the yellow body bag as the workers lift it from a vehicle.

The person filming the video, apparently from a nearby building, can be heard saying:

"The nursing home is such a mess. They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving. It is irresponsible, really irresponsible."

Netizens outraged

On China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, many expressed disbelief such a grave mistake could have happened.

"The problems in Shanghai are fully exposed this time," read one comment.

"This counts as intentional homicide," wrote another user.

