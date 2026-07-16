Singapore's Ministry of Social and Family Development announced that Child LifeSG Credits will be distributed to families with children

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong first announced the credits in February as part of broader measures to reduce the financial burden of raising children in Singapore

Income ceilings for several childcare and kindergarten subsidy schemes will also rise from next year to extend support to more families

Singapore is disbursing approximately US$386 (S$500) in Child LifeSG Credits to families with Singaporean children aged 12, its Ministry of Social and Family Development announced on Monday.

The credits will go to families with children born between 2014 and 2025, with those who had children this year set to receive the same amount in April 2027.

Singapore is disbursing approximately US$386 in Child LifeSG Credits to families with Singaporean children. Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

No applications are required, as the funds will be automatically credited to the eligible child's Child Development Account trustee.

VN Express reported that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong first announced the credits during the national budget presentation in February, framing the move as part of a wider government effort to encourage family formation and ease the financial pressures young parents face.

"Many young couples hope to become parents. We want to create the right conditions, so they feel confident and ready to start a family," Wong said.

"The decision to get married and have children is deeply personal. But for those who wish to take the step, the government will do more to support them along the way."

The latest round of credits follows a similar S$500 Child LifeSG Credits top-up distributed to more than 450,000 children the previous year, according to The Straits Times.

Additional Relief Measures for Singaporean Households

Beyond child-raising support, the government is rolling out further assistance for eligible households this month. Singaporeans living in public flats will receive between S$110 and S$190 (roughly US$86 to US$148) in U-Save utility rebates, along with up to one month of service and conservancy charges rebates to help offset everyday living costs.

Eligible adult residents can also expect cash payouts of up to S$850 the following month under an existing scheme aimed at helping lower- and middle-income citizens manage Goods and Services Tax obligations and general daily expenditures.

Source: YEN.com.gh