Cesar Gastelum, a popular Mexican social media influencer, was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 5, 2026, in Culiacan

The social media personality was livestreaming with friends outside a fast food restaurant when the shooting occurred

Local Mexican authorities confirmed Cesar Gastelum's death as the incident unfolded in real time before an online audience

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Mexican social media influencer Cesar Gastelum was shot and killed on Tuesday, 5 August 2026, while broadcasting live with a group of friends outside a fast food restaurant in Culiacan, a city in northwestern Mexico.

Popular Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum dies in a shooting incident while livestreaming outside a restaurant. Photo source: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Liaison Agency

Source: Getty Images

Local authorities confirmed the death after the tragic incident played out in real time in front of an online audience.

CNN reported the news on Wednesday, 6 August 2026, drawing widespread attention to the tragedy.

What happened to Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum?

Culiacan, the capital of the state of Sinaloa, has long been associated with cartel violence, and the city has seen recurring incidents of armed conflict in recent years.

Gastelum was filming with two friends outside a fast food restaurant in Tres Ríos, in the northern city of Culiacán, on Tuesday evening when when two men on a motorbike drove up to him and one shot him at close range.

The TikTok influencer and his two friends were in bright orange coats and wore bags used by delivery drivers at the time of the tragedy.

Their outfits reportedly led to police initially believing that Gastelum was a delivery driver before being notified about his true identity.

Details surrounding the motive for the attack and those responsible had not been officially disclosed at the time the story broke, with investigations ongoing.

No arrests have so far been made, and the two people on the motorbike fled the scene.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum is below:

Who was Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum?

Cesar Gastelum was a popular Mexican social media influencer known for mostly livestreaming his content on TikTok.

The late social media personality had more than half a million followers on his official TikTok page and mainly uploaded comedy videos.

Cesar Gastelum's death sparks online reaction

News of the shooting incident spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of responses from users around the world.

Many who commented reflected on the dangers that come with living a high-profile public life in regions affected by organised crime.

Others expressed sorrow while also raising harder questions about the circles influencers sometimes move in.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Luz Hernandez wrote:

"Well is very sad…. but its looks like they like to get friends with the wrong people. Sad but true. Lots of money rich friends and lots of likes and sometimes they cost."

Kimberly Schweit said:

"Culiacan is very dangerous. Under a level 4 travel warning which means 'do not travel.' I am by no means victim blaming. Just please do your research before traveling abroad."

Nancy Kwamboka AKA Nana DIVA commented:

"One year ago, another Mexican beauty influencer Valeria was shot dead in a salon while live on TikTok."

Influencer Adriana Garcia dies after surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the demise of beauty influencer Adriana García, who died following complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure in Sinaloa, Mexico.

As her community mourned her loss, many reflected on the pressures women face regarding beauty standards and the risks associated with cosmetic enhancements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh