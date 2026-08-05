TikToker Almed broadcast a heated exchange with a police officer during a live session after officers allegedly tried to detain his friend

The content creator challenged the officers to cite a specific law backing their actions, referencing Ghana's pending LGBTQ legislation

Almed later denied that the incident at the centre of the controversy ever took place and threatened legal action against those making false claims

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Ghanaian content creator Almed has sparked widespread debate online after a confrontation with a police officer, broadcast live on TikTok, in which he challenged the legal grounds for the alleged attempted detention of his friend over conduct with another man.

Ghanaian TikToker Almed clashes with police over an alleged act with a male friend. Image credit: Almed

Source: Instagram

Almed said the situation began when officers claimed to have witnessed inappropriate public behaviour between two men and moved to apprehend individuals in his company.

Rather than comply unquestioningly, the content creator engaged the officers directly, demanding that they identify the specific legal provision that justified their intervention.

TikToker Almed challenges officers on legal grounds

During the live broadcast, the TikToker maintained he was aware of his rights and pressed the officers to provide a clear legal basis for their actions.

He also recalled a separate incident in which he claimed an officer had slapped him during a similar misunderstanding.

"Where in the law says two men can't do that? I know my rights," he said during the livestream.

He went further, adding:

"If the foolish LGBTQ law hasn't been passed yet, then don't tell me that I can't do that with a guy."

The session drew immediate attention across social media platforms, with opinions split sharply between those who condemned Almed and called on authorities to act, and those who argued that every citizen is entitled to question officers about the legal basis for any enforcement action.

Almed denies incident, threatens action

Following the public reaction, Almed addressed the matter a second time, this time to deny that the alleged incident between him and his friend had occurred.

He described the claims circulating online that he actually did that as false and warned that he would pursue action against anyone who set up a camera to spread what he characterised as misinformation about him.

The controversy arrives at a particularly charged moment in Ghana's ongoing public debate around LGBTQ rights.

In May 2026, Parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, a piece of legislation that proposes custodial sentences for same-gender relations and activities deemed to promote LGBTQ+ causes.

The bill has not yet received presidential assent and therefore does not carry the force of law.

The X video of TikToker Almed is below.

Sam George on anti-LGBTQ amendment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament accused the governing party of amending the initial bill they presented in the prior house.

Sam George, the Minister of Communication, insisted that the amendment does not affect the bill's strength in any way.

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Source: YEN.com.gh