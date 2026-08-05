President Bola Tinubu has approved an 80% salary increase for Nigeria's lowest-ranking soldiers, their second pay rise in under two months

The hike will push privates' monthly wages from $73 to $132 from September, raising the military's annual wage bill from $484m to $678m

The announcement comes as Tinubu also ordered the recruitment of 28,000 extra soldiers and the creation of four new army divisions

Nigerian soldiers are set to receive their second pay rise in under two months, with President Bola Tinubu approving salary increases of up to 80% for the country's lowest-ranking troops, effective from September.

The announcement follows a July increase by the defence minister that raised monthly pay for privates from $36 to $73. Under the president's latest directive, that figure will climb further to $132.

Tinubu approves 80% salary increase for Nigeria's lowest-ranking soldiers

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that the increases are structured across military grades, with junior personnel receiving the largest percentage gains.

Privates up to staff sergeants will receive an 80% rise, warrant officers up to colonels will see a 50% increase, and brigadier generals up to generals will receive a 30% uplift. Collectively, the changes will push the military's annual wage bill from $484 million to $678 million.

Tinubu framed the increases as recognition of troops confronting what he called "the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism."

In a statement, he said: "The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation," adding that the gesture was a reflection of the government's "deep appreciation" for their service.

Security Pressures and Political Stakes

The salary announcement is the latest in a series of military reforms under Tinubu, who last month ordered the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers and the establishment of four new army divisions.

The army will now have 12 divisions deployed across the country, intended to improve coordination, intelligence sharing and response capacity.

Nigeria continues to face severe security challenges on multiple fronts. Islamist armed groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, remain active in the north-east. Criminal gangs engaged in looting and kidnapping for ransom operate across parts of the north-west and north-central regions, while separatist tensions persist in the south-east and intercommunal clashes between herders and farmers continue to claim lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh