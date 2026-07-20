Pakistan's Ministry of Interior published an updated bilateral Visa Abolition List on its official Pakistan Online Visa System

The list showed that visa-free entry is largely restricted to diplomatic, service, and official passport holders from most listed countries

Ghana does not appear on the bilateral visa abolition list, affecting all categories of Ghanaian passport holders

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Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has released an updated bilateral Visa Abolition List on the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS), outlining which countries enjoy visa-free travel arrangements with the South Asian nation.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's government grants visa-free access to 55 countries. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, a closer reading of the guidelines issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) makes clear that most travellers should not celebrate prematurely.

For the overwhelming majority of countries on Pakistan's list, the visa waiver applies only to holders of diplomatic, official, or service passports, not ordinary citizens carrying regular travel documents.

Only 2 countries enjoy unrestricted visa-free entry

Just two countries grant their ordinary nationals completely unrestricted visa-free access to Pakistan.

Citizens of the Maldives may enter and remain in Pakistan for up to three months without a visa, while Nepali nationals are permitted visa-free entry for a period of one month.

Every other country featured on the bilateral abolition list is subject to conditions tied to passport category, meaning tourists and regular passport holders are excluded from the arrangement.

Countries on Pakistan's bilateral visa abolition list

The countries covered under these conditional bilateral agreements include:

Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, China (including Hong Kong), Cuba, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, the Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Senegal, Serbia, the Slovak Republic, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Yemen.

It is worth noting that Bosnia and Herzegovina features under a one-directional clause, where only Pakistani diplomatic and official passport holders benefit from visa-free entry into that country, with no reciprocal arrangement in place.

Ghana absent from Pakistan's visa-free list

Ghana does not appear anywhere on Pakistan's bilateral visa abolition list.

As a result, Nigerian citizens, regardless of whether they hold ordinary, service, official, or diplomatic passports, do not benefit from any automatic visa-free entry privileges under these bilateral arrangements.

Ghanaians intending to travel to Pakistan are required to obtain the appropriate visa before departure. As a result, Ghanaian citizens, regardless of whether they hold ordinary, service, official, or diplomatic passports, do not benefit from any automatic visa-free entry privileges under these bilateral arrangements.

Ghanaians intending to travel to Pakistan are required to obtain the appropriate visa before departure.

Russia confirms 17 African countries for visa-free

YEN.com.gh also reported that Russia had published the conditions governing visa-free entry for citizens of select African countries.

South Africa stood out as the only nation from the continent whose ordinary passport holders have qualified for the current arrangement.

16 other African countries appear on Russia's visa-free list, but access is restricted to just diplomatic and service passport holders.

Source: YEN.com.gh