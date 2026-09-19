Mawuenyegah Emmanuella, aged 13, gained admission to study science at Suhum Presby Senior High School

Her early entry into SHS has drawn widespread admiration for her academic achievement at such a young age

In an exclusive interview with YEN, Emmanuella's mother revealed she initially hesitated to let her daughter enrol

A 13-year-old girl has made history at Suhum Presbyterian Senior High School, becoming the youngest student at the institution after securing admission to the Science programme.

Mawuenyegah Emmanuella's placement at Suhum Presby SHS has sparked admiration across social media and within her community, with many marvelling at the age at which she has embarked on her senior high school journey.

Emmanuella Mawuenyegah makes history as the youngest science student at Suhum Presby SHS. Photo credit: @yencomgh.

Source: Instagram

Emmanuella Mawuenyegah's mom shares initial hesitation

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Emmanuella's mother opened up about how she nearly kept her daughter from starting SHS this early. She initially wanted Emmanuella to hold off and reapply to a day school, citing concerns about her daughter's young age and the demands of boarding school life.

However, after receiving assurances from those familiar with Suhum Presby that it was a reputable school with a conducive environment for learning, she changed her mind and gave her daughter the go-ahead to begin.

"I wanted her to wait and reapply to a day school because of her age," the mother said, "but after being assured that Suhum Presby was a good school, I decided to let her start."

The Facebook post is below:

Emmanuella's academic achievement

Gaining admission to study Science at SHS is no small feat for any student, let alone one who is only 13.

The Science programme is widely regarded as one of the more demanding academic tracks in Ghana's senior high school system, requiring strong foundations in mathematics and the natural sciences.

Emmanuella's placement in that programme at her age has drawn particular attention, with observers noting that she appears to have excelled in her Basic Education Certificate Examination well ahead of the typical age bracket.

Her achievement is a testament to both her own academic ability and the support of her family, who ultimately chose to back her ambitions despite early reservations.

Emmanuella Mawuenyegah arrives at Suhum Presby SHS as a first year old. Photo credit: @yencomgh.

Source: Instagram

BECE student opens up about Afia Kobi admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a public JHS girl who scored aggregate 07 and a raw score of 494 in the 2026 BECE but was placed at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS instead of her preferred St. Louis SHS.

Her case has drawn attention to how the CSSPS considers raw scores when high-performing candidates compete for limited places.

The student reportedly cried after learning that she had missed her first-choice Science programme.

Her placement has renewed debate over the fairness of Ghana’s computerised school selection system and the pressure faced by top-performing candidates.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh