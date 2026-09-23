US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions targeting operators of commercial birth-tourism networks and those who profit from the practice

The State Department accused some networks of charging foreign nationals tens of thousands of dollars while coaching them to lie on visa applications

The new policy follows a Trump executive order directing agencies to take steps to end birth tourism across the United States

The United States has announced visa restrictions targeting individuals and organisations that facilitate birth tourism, defined as arranging for foreign nationals to travel to the country specifically to give birth and obtain US citizenship for their children.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the policy on Wednesday, identifying three primary targets: operators of commercial birth-tourism networks, visa intermediaries who coach applicants to commit fraud, and foreign medical providers who knowingly assist such travel arrangements.

US slams new visa restrictions on birth-tourism networks. Credit: Eric Lee

Source: Getty Images

CNBC reported that certain family members of those directly involved may also fall under the restrictions, according to the State Department.

The State Department alleged that commercial birth-tourism networks have exploited US immigration pathways by collecting fees of tens of thousands of dollars from foreign nationals seeking to arrange births on American soil.

Authorities further alleged that some of these networks coached clients to misrepresent their intentions on visa applications and fraudulently accessed the US Medicaid system.

The restrictions are being applied under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a legal provision that permits the US government to bar entry to individuals whose presence it determines could carry serious adverse consequences for foreign policy.

Policy Rooted in Earlier Executive Action

The announcement builds on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in August, which directed the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to take concrete steps to curtail the practice.

That order defined birth tourism as entering the US on a nonimmigrant visa for the purpose of giving birth, and it authorised a range of measures including denying, revoking, or preventing visas and travel authorisations, as well as taking action against facilitating individuals or organisations.

Rubio emphasised that the latest restrictions are specifically aimed at those who profit from the arrangement rather than individuals personally seeking to give birth in the United States.

The measures form part of the Trump administration's continued push to tighten immigration enforcement and close what it regards as systemic loopholes in the country's visa and citizenship framework.

US announces visa restrictions targeting South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US also announced a visa restriction policy targeting South African officials and individuals.

These persons are deemed responsible for laws and policies that enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and the incitement of racial violence against minority groups in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh