Advocate Lewis Uriri publicly declined a lavish appreciation package from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, citing his professional code of conduct

The offer included a 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography, a cash fuel gift, and a separate sum for Uriri's wife, also a senior legal advocate

Uriri noted in a Facebook post that he and Chivayo had not been in professional contact since June 2024 and that all past legal work had been paid for

One of Zimbabwe's most prominent lawyers has walked away from a gift package worth approximately $347,000, choosing professional ethics over personal gain in a public stance that has drawn wide attention online.

Advocate Lewis Uriri turned down the offer from flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who had announced the gesture publicly, praising Uriri's legal skill and what he called fearless representation over the years.

Zimbabwean Lawyer Lewis Uriri rejects Range Rover gift from businessman. Credit: Oliver Helbig/Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

The offer was substantial: a brand-new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography valued at around $248,000, a cash gift designated for fuel expenses, and further cash directed specifically at Uriri's wife, herself a practising senior legal advocate.

Chivayo made the announcement online without prior consultation with Uriri, framing it as a token of appreciation for past legal services.

Why Uriri Said No

In a measured Facebook post on Monday, 21 September, Uriri addressed Chivayo directly. He began by acknowledging the kind words before firmly declining every component of the offer.

Uriri pointed out that the two had not spoken since June 2024 and that no professional work had passed between them since that time. He further stated that the legal services Chivayo appeared to be honouring had already been fully compensated at the time they were rendered.

"Your announcement came as a complete surprise, without prior notice or discussion," Uriri wrote, adding that the scale of the gifts and their stated link to past legal work made it necessary for him to treat the gesture with considerable caution.

His refusal was anchored in Zimbabwe's Legal Practitioners' Code of Conduct, which he said obliges lawyers to protect their integrity, guard their professional independence, and uphold public confidence in the legal profession. He also drew on the International Bar Association's guiding principles and writings by the International Commission of Jurists, both of which hold that a lawyer's judgement must remain free from competing personal interests.

The post quickly spread across social media, sparking debate about ethics, wealth, and the independence of legal professionals in Zimbabwe and beyond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh