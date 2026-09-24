Zimbabwean Lawyer Lewis Uriri Rejects KSh 45 Million Gift From Wicknell Chivayo
- Advocate Lewis Uriri publicly declined a lavish appreciation package from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, citing his professional code of conduct
- The offer included a 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography, a cash fuel gift, and a separate sum for Uriri's wife, also a senior legal advocate
- Uriri noted in a Facebook post that he and Chivayo had not been in professional contact since June 2024 and that all past legal work had been paid for
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
One of Zimbabwe's most prominent lawyers has walked away from a gift package worth approximately $347,000, choosing professional ethics over personal gain in a public stance that has drawn wide attention online.
Advocate Lewis Uriri turned down the offer from flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who had announced the gesture publicly, praising Uriri's legal skill and what he called fearless representation over the years.
The offer was substantial: a brand-new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography valued at around $248,000, a cash gift designated for fuel expenses, and further cash directed specifically at Uriri's wife, herself a practising senior legal advocate.
Chivayo made the announcement online without prior consultation with Uriri, framing it as a token of appreciation for past legal services.
Why Uriri Said No
In a measured Facebook post on Monday, 21 September, Uriri addressed Chivayo directly. He began by acknowledging the kind words before firmly declining every component of the offer.
Uriri pointed out that the two had not spoken since June 2024 and that no professional work had passed between them since that time. He further stated that the legal services Chivayo appeared to be honouring had already been fully compensated at the time they were rendered.
"Your announcement came as a complete surprise, without prior notice or discussion," Uriri wrote, adding that the scale of the gifts and their stated link to past legal work made it necessary for him to treat the gesture with considerable caution.
His refusal was anchored in Zimbabwe's Legal Practitioners' Code of Conduct, which he said obliges lawyers to protect their integrity, guard their professional independence, and uphold public confidence in the legal profession. He also drew on the International Bar Association's guiding principles and writings by the International Commission of Jurists, both of which hold that a lawyer's judgement must remain free from competing personal interests.
Popular TikToker Sexxy Vida's family faces embarrassing moment at funeral as unexpected news emerges
The post quickly spread across social media, sparking debate about ethics, wealth, and the independence of legal professionals in Zimbabwe and beyond.
Shatta goes viral after receiving huge gift
Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale took to social media to show off a brand-new black Ferrari gifted to him by businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban.
Shatta Wale and Kofi Abban share a relationship that goes back years, with the businessman widely regarded as one of the musician's godfathers.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.