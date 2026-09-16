The UAE launched the Blue Residency in 2024, offering a 10-year renewable permit to foreigners who have made notable contributions to environmental protection

The residency requires no local sponsor and extends coverage to the holder's spouse, children of any age, parents, and domestic workers

Holders of the UAE Golden Residency may also apply to convert their status to Blue Residency if they meet the environmental eligibility criteria

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The United Arab Emirates has opened a dedicated long-term residency pathway for environmentalists and sustainability advocates worldwide, with the 2024 launch of the UAE Blue Residency.

UAE lists 6 benefits foreigners with Blue Residency enjoys, gives details. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The 10-year, renewable permit targets foreign nationals who have made exceptional contributions to environmental protection or conservation, either within the UAE or internationally. Unlike many standard residency categories in the country, the Blue Residency requires no local sponsor, making it a notably accessible option for qualifying individuals.

The UAE's Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security authority (ICP) confirmed that eligibility is tied directly to environmental achievement, with individuals recognised for sustainability and conservation work forming the primary target group.

What the UAE Blue Residency Covers

Once granted, the permit comes with a range of benefits that extend beyond the primary holder. Holders receive the 10-year renewable residency for themselves, along with residency permits for their spouse, children of all ages, and parents. The package further allows holders to sponsor domestic workers, offering practical support for day-to-day life in the country.

For those who have not yet completed entry formalities, a six-month multiple-entry visa is available upon approval, which can be renewed for a similar period to allow time to finish the required procedures.

One of the more significant provisions in the scheme concerns what happens in the event of a sponsor's death. Rather than facing immediate uncertainty, dependent family members are permitted to remain in the UAE for the remainder of the residency's validity period, a level of protection not consistently guaranteed under other residency arrangements in the country.

Golden Residency Holders Can Convert to Blue Residency

The Blue Residency also creates a conversion pathway for existing long-term visa holders. Those currently on the UAE Golden Residency, a separate long-term visa category, may apply to switch their status to the Blue Residency, provided they satisfy the environmental contribution requirements.

The Blue Residency sits alongside several other long-term visa initiatives the UAE has introduced in recent years as part of a broader strategy to attract global talent and expertise, with this particular category placing sustainability at the heart of its eligibility criteria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh