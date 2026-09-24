Qatar's Ministry of Interior published a list of 47 nationalities eligible for a free multiple-entry tourist visa

The visa allows holders to stay in Qatar for up to 30 days, with an option to extend for another 30 days at no cost

Citizens of major economies including South Africa, India, China, the UK and the United States are among those who qualify

Qatar has announced that citizens of 47 countries can travel to the Gulf state without paying any visa fees, under a free tourist visa scheme that grants multiple-entry access for stays of up to 30 days.

The scheme, published on Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal, requires no application fee and is part of the country's broader push to grow its international tourism sector.

Qatar offers citizens of 47 countries a free multiple-entry tourist visa, allowing 30-day stays with a free 30-day extension Photo credit: Popartic, MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Qatar's free tourist visa works

Upon arrival, the visa is stamped directly into the traveller's passport along with an entry stamp, the date of arrival, and the permitted stay's expiry date. Travellers who need more time in the country can extend their stay by a further 30 days without incurring any additional charges.

To be eligible, applicants must hold a passport with at least six months of remaining validity and present either a return ticket or proof of onward travel at the point of entry. The multiple-entry nature of the visa means travellers can depart and re-enter Qatar during the validity period without applying for a new visa each time.

Full list of 47 eligible countries

The nationalities covered under the scheme are: Andorra, Singapore, Argentina, Macedonia, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, South Africa, Australia, Britain, San Marino, South Korea, Belarus, Georgia, the Maldives, Suriname, Bolivia, Guyana, Mexico, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Hong Kong, Moldova, Thailand, the Vatican, Brunei, India, Monaco, Ukraine, Canada, Indonesia, New Zealand, the United States of America, Chile, Ireland, Paraguay, Uruguay, China, Japan, Peru, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Lebanon and Pakistan.

The list includes some of the world's most populous nations and major travel markets, among them China, India, the United States and Brazil. Several countries in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the former Soviet bloc are also represented, reflecting the wide geographic scope of the arrangement.

For African travellers, South Africa is the sole country on the continent included in the scheme. Citizens of the 46 remaining eligible nations, spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania, also benefit from the fee-free arrangement.

New Zealand lists four Working Holiday benefits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had outlined the benefits and conditions attached to its Working Holiday visa.

It announced that holders cannot run their own business or take up a permanent position during their stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh