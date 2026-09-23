President John Dramani Mahama directed the MFWA and GJA to organise a national stakeholder engagement on hate speech and harmful online content

A letter dated September 22, 2026, signed by Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama, outlined the scope of the proposed engagement

The Presidency raised concerns about disproportionate arrests over criticism and called for clearer distinctions between unlawful speech and legitimate commentary

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President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to lead a national conversation on hate speech, abusive digital content, and responsible online communication.

President Mahama tasks MFWA and GJA with a national dialogue on online hate speech, lawful criticism and responsible digital communication amid arrest concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The directive came through a formal letter dated September 22, 2026, and signed by Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama.

The Presidency cited the rapid growth of social media and digital platforms as a driving force behind the call, noting that bloggers, influencers, and content creators now reach vast audiences without being bound by the editorial standards and accountability structures that govern traditional media.

Ghana's online speech debate

The letter made a clear distinction between content that warrants legal action and content that falls within the bounds of legitimate expression.

"While hate speech, threats, incitement and other unlawful conduct must be addressed, legitimate criticism, political commentary, satire and dissent must not be criminalised," it read.

President Mahama also voiced concern about the manner in which authorities have responded to online speech, warning that heavy-handed approaches could backfire.

"The President is particularly concerned that disproportionate arrests over mere criticism or politically charged commentary may be counterproductive, create undeserving martyrs and undermine public confidence in state institutions," the letter stated.

MFWA/GJA asked to submit a proper framework

The proposed engagement is intended to be broad in scope, drawing together the National Media Commission, the Ghana Police Service, civil society groups, religious organisations, traditional media houses, content creators, digital platforms, and legal and human rights experts.

Participants will be expected to assess whether Ghana's existing legal and regulatory framework is adequate, clarify the line between lawful and unlawful speech, and suggest practical guidelines for law enforcement.

They will also be asked to explore alternatives to arrest and prosecution in cases that do not involve threats, incitement, or violence.

Additional issues on the agenda include public education, digital literacy, ethical standards for online creators, and the establishment of accessible complaints and redress mechanisms.

The MFWA and GJA have been asked to submit a proposed framework and timetable for the engagement, along with any recommendations, for the President's review.

The Facebook post below provides more details about President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to the MFWA and GJA.

President Mahama distances himself from Kevin Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama openly stated that he has no personal relationship with Kevin Taylor, the controversial US-based Ghanaian broadcaster known for his outspoken commentary on Ghanaian politics and public figures.

According to Daily Guide, on September 23, 2026, Mahama made the remarks during a breakfast meeting with the clergy held under the theme "Building the Ghana We Want Together," where he addressed questions surrounding his alleged ties to Taylor.

The President offered context on Taylor's background, asserting that the broadcaster had once been a member of the New Patriotic Party before falling out with the party's leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh