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Full List: China Releases Names of 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit
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Full List: China Releases Names of 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • China announced a 240-hour visa-free transit policy covering 55 nations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania
  • The policy allows qualifying passport holders to stay in China for up to 10 days without a pre-arranged visa while transiting to a third country
  • Not a single African country made the list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans and all other African nationals must still apply for a standard Chinese visa

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China has published the complete list of countries whose citizens qualify for its 240-hour visa-free transit programme, and the African continent is absent from every line of it.

China visa-free transit policy, China 240-hour visa-free transit, China 10-day visa-free stay, China visa requirements, 55 countries visa-free to China, 55 countries visa-free to China, Ghanaians travelling to China, Chinese transit visa
China names countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit. @xi_jingping_official, @chinatours
Source: Getty Images

The policy, unveiled in May 2026, permits passport holders from 55 eligible nations to enter China for up to ten days without obtaining a visa in advance, provided they are transiting to a third country.

The window of 240 hours is notably generous compared with transit exemptions that other major countries typically offer.

Which countries made China's 240-hour visa-free list

Read also

South Korea releases list of 18 countries eligible for Smart Entry Service

  1. Albania
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Belarus
  6. Belgium
  7. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Croatia
  14. Cyprus
  15. Czech Republic
  16. Denmark
  17. Estonia
  18. Finland
  19. France
  20. Germany
  21. Greece
  22. Hungary
  23. Iceland
  24. Indonesia
  25. Ireland
  26. Italy
  27. Japan
  28. Latvia
  29. Lithuania
  30. Luxembourg
  31. Malta
  32. Mexico
  33. Monaco
  34. Montenegro
  35. Netherlands
  36. New Zealand
  37. North Macedonia
  38. Norway
  39. Poland
  40. Portugal
  41. Qatar
  42. Romania
  43. Russia
  44. Serbia
  45. Singapore
  46. Slovakia
  47. Slovenia
  48. South Korea
  49. Spain
  50. Sweden
  51. Switzerland
  52. Ukraine
  53. United Arab Emirates
  54. United Kingdom
  55. United States

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Africa locked out of China's transit policy

Despite the policy's broad geographic spread, not one African nation appears anywhere on the list. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African country must continue to apply for a Chinese visa through their nearest embassy or consulate before departure, as has always been the case.

The exclusion is likely to draw attention given wider conversations across the continent about visa access and passport mobility. For African travellers, the ten-day transit window that nationals of 55 other countries can now enjoy remains out of reach entirely, regardless of their destination or travel purpose.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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