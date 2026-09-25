China announced a 240-hour visa-free transit policy covering 55 nations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania

The policy allows qualifying passport holders to stay in China for up to 10 days without a pre-arranged visa while transiting to a third country

Not a single African country made the list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans and all other African nationals must still apply for a standard Chinese visa

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China has published the complete list of countries whose citizens qualify for its 240-hour visa-free transit programme, and the African continent is absent from every line of it.

China names countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit. @xi_jingping_official, @chinatours

Source: Getty Images

The policy, unveiled in May 2026, permits passport holders from 55 eligible nations to enter China for up to ten days without obtaining a visa in advance, provided they are transiting to a third country.

The window of 240 hours is notably generous compared with transit exemptions that other major countries typically offer.

Which countries made China's 240-hour visa-free list

Albania Argentina Australia Austria Belarus Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Mexico Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States

Africa locked out of China's transit policy

Despite the policy's broad geographic spread, not one African nation appears anywhere on the list. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African country must continue to apply for a Chinese visa through their nearest embassy or consulate before departure, as has always been the case.

The exclusion is likely to draw attention given wider conversations across the continent about visa access and passport mobility. For African travellers, the ten-day transit window that nationals of 55 other countries can now enjoy remains out of reach entirely, regardless of their destination or travel purpose.

Source: YEN.com.gh