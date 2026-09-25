UK Names 2 Groups of Children Eligible for Free British Citizenship
- The UK government has published official guidance identifying two categories of children eligible to obtain British citizenship without the standard application fee
- Children from families who cannot afford the fee can apply for a waiver, which must be approved before the citizenship application is submitted
- A separate exemption exists for children in local authority care, who are automatically processed at no cost without needing a fee waiver
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The United Kingdom government has outlined two distinct pathways through which children can obtain British citizenship without paying the standard application fee, according to guidance published on the UK government's official portal.
The development is drawing attention from families navigating the UK immigration system, particularly given that the standard child citizenship application fee runs into hundreds of pounds.
2 separate routes to fee-free citizenship
The first pathway applies to children who are not in local authority care but whose families are unable to afford the application fee. In these cases, an online fee waiver application must be submitted and approved before the citizenship application itself is lodged. The guidance specifies that the waiver decision must be received first; the two applications cannot run concurrently.
One notable provision within this pathway addresses children who reach the age of 18 while their fee waiver application is still being processed. According to the guidance, such applicants retain eligibility to proceed under the child citizenship route and can still benefit from the waiver even if they have turned 18 by the time a decision is issued.
Children in local authority care follow a different process
The second pathway covers children currently being looked after by a local authority. These children are not required to go through the fee waiver process at all. Instead, when submitting the citizenship application, the applicant or their representative must provide evidence confirming the child is under local authority care. The application is then processed at no charge automatically.
The UK government's guidance explicitly states that these two routes are separate and should not be conflated. Children in local authority care should not use the fee waiver route, as the exemption in their case operates through a different mechanism.
For families exploring routes to British citizenship, the distinction between these two categories carries practical weight. Missing the correct process could delay or complicate an otherwise eligible application.
UK waives citizenship application fee for select group
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has introduced a fee waiver scheme that allows eligible children under 18 to apply for British citizenship for free.
The move targets families who cannot afford the standard application fee.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh