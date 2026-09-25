UK Names 2 Groups of Children Eligible for Free British Citizenship

The UK government has published official guidance identifying two categories of children eligible to obtain British citizenship without the standard application fee

Children from families who cannot afford the fee can apply for a waiver, which must be approved before the citizenship application is submitted

A separate exemption exists for children in local authority care, who are automatically processed at no cost without needing a fee waiver

The United Kingdom government has outlined two distinct pathways through which children can obtain British citizenship without paying the standard application fee, according to guidance published on the UK government's official portal.

The development is drawing attention from families navigating the UK immigration system, particularly given that the standard child citizenship application fee runs into hundreds of pounds.

UK guidance details two routes to fee-free British citizenship for children: fee waivers for families unable to pay and care exemptions for children in care. Photo credit: LEONARDO MUNOZ/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2 separate routes to fee-free citizenship

The first pathway applies to children who are not in local authority care but whose families are unable to afford the application fee. In these cases, an online fee waiver application must be submitted and approved before the citizenship application itself is lodged. The guidance specifies that the waiver decision must be received first; the two applications cannot run concurrently.

One notable provision within this pathway addresses children who reach the age of 18 while their fee waiver application is still being processed. According to the guidance, such applicants retain eligibility to proceed under the child citizenship route and can still benefit from the waiver even if they have turned 18 by the time a decision is issued.

Children in local authority care follow a different process

The second pathway covers children currently being looked after by a local authority. These children are not required to go through the fee waiver process at all. Instead, when submitting the citizenship application, the applicant or their representative must provide evidence confirming the child is under local authority care. The application is then processed at no charge automatically.

The UK government's guidance explicitly states that these two routes are separate and should not be conflated. Children in local authority care should not use the fee waiver route, as the exemption in their case operates through a different mechanism.

For families exploring routes to British citizenship, the distinction between these two categories carries practical weight. Missing the correct process could delay or complicate an otherwise eligible application.

UK waives citizenship application fee for select group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has introduced a fee waiver scheme that allows eligible children under 18 to apply for British citizenship for free.

The move targets families who cannot afford the standard application fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh