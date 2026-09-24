Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed a free tourist visa scheme covering citizens from 47 countries worldwide

The visa allows multiple entries into Qatar and stays of up to 30 days, with an option to extend for another 30 days

South Africa is among the African nations whose citizens qualify for the free Qatari tourist visa

Qatar has opened its doors wider to international travellers, announcing that nationals from 47 countries can now visit the Gulf state without paying any visa fees under a free tourist visa programme.

The country's Ministry of Interior visa portal confirmed the details of the scheme, which permits multiple entries and allows visitors to stay for up to 30 days per visit. Should travellers wish to remain longer, a 30-day extension is available.

The visa is physically stamped into the passport alongside an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the expiry date of the permitted stay.

To be eligible, travellers must hold a passport with at least six months of remaining validity and present either a return ticket or documentation proving onward travel plans. There is no application fee attached to the visa.

Qatar Free Tourist Visa: African and global Eligibility

South Africa is the only African country whose citizens qualify under the scheme, according to the Ministry of Interior portal.

The full list of 47 eligible nations spans multiple continents and includes:

South Africa Andorra Singapore Argentina Macedonia Panama Cuba Costa Rica Australia Britain San Marino South Korea Belarus Georgia Maldives Suriname Bolivia Guyana Mexico Azerbaijan Brazil Hong Kong Moldova Thailand Vatican Brunei India Monaco Ukraine Canada Indonesia New Zealand United States of America Chile Ireland Paraguay Uruguay China Japan Peru Colombia Kazakhstan Russia Venezuela Ecuador Lebanon Pakistan

How Qatar's multiple-entry visa works

Unlike single-entry arrangements, the Qatar free tourist visa grants multiple-entry access within its validity period.

This means qualifying travellers can leave and re-enter Qatar without applying for a fresh visa each time, making it particularly convenient for those combining Qatar with stops in other countries.

The initiative forms part of Qatar's wider strategy to draw more international visitors and strengthen its tourism sector.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh