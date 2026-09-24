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Qatar Offers Free 30-Day Tourist Visa to Citizens of 47 Countries, Full List
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Qatar Offers Free 30-Day Tourist Visa to Citizens of 47 Countries, Full List

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed a free tourist visa scheme covering citizens from 47 countries worldwide
  • The visa allows multiple entries into Qatar and stays of up to 30 days, with an option to extend for another 30 days
  • South Africa is among the African nations whose citizens qualify for the free Qatari tourist visa

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Qatar has opened its doors wider to international travellers, announcing that nationals from 47 countries can now visit the Gulf state without paying any visa fees under a free tourist visa programme.

The country's Ministry of Interior visa portal confirmed the details of the scheme, which permits multiple entries and allows visitors to stay for up to 30 days per visit. Should travellers wish to remain longer, a 30-day extension is available.

The visa is physically stamped into the passport alongside an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the expiry date of the permitted stay.

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To be eligible, travellers must hold a passport with at least six months of remaining validity and present either a return ticket or documentation proving onward travel plans. There is no application fee attached to the visa.

Qatar Free Tourist Visa: African and global Eligibility

South Africa is the only African country whose citizens qualify under the scheme, according to the Ministry of Interior portal.

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The full list of 47 eligible nations spans multiple continents and includes:

  1. South Africa
  2. Andorra
  3. Singapore
  4. Argentina
  5. Macedonia
  6. Panama
  7. Cuba
  8. Costa Rica
  9. Australia
  10. Britain
  11. San Marino
  12. South Korea
  13. Belarus
  14. Georgia
  15. Maldives
  16. Suriname
  17. Bolivia
  18. Guyana
  19. Mexico
  20. Azerbaijan
  21. Brazil
  22. Hong Kong
  23. Moldova
  24. Thailand
  25. Vatican
  26. Brunei
  27. India
  28. Monaco
  29. Ukraine
  30. Canada
  31. Indonesia
  32. New Zealand
  33. United States of America
  34. Chile
  35. Ireland
  36. Paraguay
  37. Uruguay
  38. China
  39. Japan
  40. Peru
  41. Colombia
  42. Kazakhstan
  43. Russia
  44. Venezuela
  45. Ecuador
  46. Lebanon
  47. Pakistan

How Qatar's multiple-entry visa works

Unlike single-entry arrangements, the Qatar free tourist visa grants multiple-entry access within its validity period.

This means qualifying travellers can leave and re-enter Qatar without applying for a fresh visa each time, making it particularly convenient for those combining Qatar with stops in other countries.

Read also

Australia lists 11 countries eligible for 10-yr frequent traveller visitor visa

The initiative forms part of Qatar's wider strategy to draw more international visitors and strengthen its tourism sector.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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