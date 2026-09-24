Qatar Offers Free 30-Day Tourist Visa to Citizens of 47 Countries, Full List
- Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed a free tourist visa scheme covering citizens from 47 countries worldwide
- The visa allows multiple entries into Qatar and stays of up to 30 days, with an option to extend for another 30 days
- South Africa is among the African nations whose citizens qualify for the free Qatari tourist visa
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Qatar has opened its doors wider to international travellers, announcing that nationals from 47 countries can now visit the Gulf state without paying any visa fees under a free tourist visa programme.
The country's Ministry of Interior visa portal confirmed the details of the scheme, which permits multiple entries and allows visitors to stay for up to 30 days per visit. Should travellers wish to remain longer, a 30-day extension is available.
The visa is physically stamped into the passport alongside an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the expiry date of the permitted stay.
To be eligible, travellers must hold a passport with at least six months of remaining validity and present either a return ticket or documentation proving onward travel plans. There is no application fee attached to the visa.
Qatar Free Tourist Visa: African and global Eligibility
South Africa is the only African country whose citizens qualify under the scheme, according to the Ministry of Interior portal.
The full list of 47 eligible nations spans multiple continents and includes:
- South Africa
- Andorra
- Singapore
- Argentina
- Macedonia
- Panama
- Cuba
- Costa Rica
- Australia
- Britain
- San Marino
- South Korea
- Belarus
- Georgia
- Maldives
- Suriname
- Bolivia
- Guyana
- Mexico
- Azerbaijan
- Brazil
- Hong Kong
- Moldova
- Thailand
- Vatican
- Brunei
- India
- Monaco
- Ukraine
- Canada
- Indonesia
- New Zealand
- United States of America
- Chile
- Ireland
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
- China
- Japan
- Peru
- Colombia
- Kazakhstan
- Russia
- Venezuela
- Ecuador
- Lebanon
- Pakistan
How Qatar's multiple-entry visa works
Unlike single-entry arrangements, the Qatar free tourist visa grants multiple-entry access within its validity period.
This means qualifying travellers can leave and re-enter Qatar without applying for a fresh visa each time, making it particularly convenient for those combining Qatar with stops in other countries.
The initiative forms part of Qatar's wider strategy to draw more international visitors and strengthen its tourism sector.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh