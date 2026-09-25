Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy admitted that loyalty to his former mentor Stonebwoy led him to make insulting remarks about the artiste's longtime rival, Shatta Wale

He disclosed feeling remorseful for taking sides at the time, acknowledging that Shatta Wale had every reason to feel offended by what he said

Kelvyn Boy revealed the two eventually settled their differences when they met in person, going on to build a cordial relationship afterward

Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy has opened up about his past involvement in the long-running rivalry between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, admitting his loyalty to Stonebwoy once pushed him to say things he now regrets.

Kelvyn Boy admits that loyalty to Stonebwoy once led him to make insulting remarks about Shatta Wale, though the two have since reconciled. Image credit: Shatta Wale/Stonebwoy/Muse Africa.

Source: Facebook

The Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale rivalry has simmered for years, drawing in fans, fellow artistes, and camp loyalists at various points.

Kelvyn Boy was closely associated with Stonebwoy's camp for a stretch of his career before eventually going independent.

That period placed him squarely in the middle of the feud's tensions, with camp loyalty often expected to extend beyond the two principal artistes to those around them.

His recent comments mark one of the clearest public admissions yet of how that dynamic shaped his own conduct at the time.

Kelvyn Boy opens up on his past remarks

Speaking during a radio interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, Kelvyn Boy reflected on the period when he was closely aligned with Stonebwoy, admitting that loyalty pushed him to say things about the rival camp that he now regrets.

"When I was with Stonebwoy, I used loyalty to say things about the other camp, and I feel bad for taking sides at that time," he said.

He explained that his comments weren't extreme but still crossed a line he now recognises, noting he had since come to see Shatta Wale differently after meeting him in person.

According to Kelvyn Boy, the two eventually connected, with Shatta Wale showing him warmth despite the earlier remarks, and a cordial relationship developing from there.

Kelvyn Boy's open confession is below.

Reactions trail Kelvyn Boy's comments online

The comments sparked a heated debate on X, with reactions split over how genuine Kelvyn Boy's admission actually was.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Samuel Kojo Darko wrote:

"So @zealthegr8 is sitting by kelvynboy and he's not listening with foolish talks he's been saying about shatta wale."

TREASURE responded:

"Thank God @stonebwoy didn't force it on you to say or do whatever you are talking about. You didn't out of your own will and conscience. That's the difference between the two camps."

CLINTN pushed back:

"I do not remember Kelvynboy saying sh!t about other artists while he was with stonebwoy. Why is he on this tangent of trying to make stonebwoy bad in the public's eye"

YUNG DADY agreed:

"He dey lie. I can't remember him shading anyone because he dey stay with stonebwoy"

Abobi Tadi questioned his sincerity:

"You were never loyal if you felt bad at that time for saying certain things about the other camp as you claim. You just want to look good."

Schoolboitiawagh added:

"Is good that Stone didn't take you back because the level of your thinking is so low."

Stonebwoy's separate feud with Sarkodie

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy addressed Sarkodie directly in a lengthy post on X, reigniting months of tension between the two that first flared up after a cryptic "convenient friendship" comment in May 2026.

Stonebwoy recounted private phone calls between the pair, including one lasting over an hour touching on industry behaviour and principle, suggesting their underlying issue had never been fully resolved despite the conversations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh