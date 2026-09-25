Popular Berekum-based pastor Apostle Abuga Yaw David has passed away following a short illness

A video from Odeefoo TV captured mourners gathered at what appeared to be a church compound in Berekum

Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the well-known man of God and pay tribute to his legacy

Apostle Abuga Yaw David, a well-known pastor based in Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana, has died following a brief illness, with his church confirming the news to the public.

Popular Berekum-based man of God Apostle Abuga Yaw David passes away after a short illness. Photo source: Abuga Yaw David

Source: Facebook

A video circulating on TikTok, shared by London B, a radio personality at CHRIS FM Berekum, shows a solemn gathering at what appeared to be the church compound in Berekum.

Mourners were seen seated on plastic chairs beneath canopy tents in disbelief and in tears over the untimely death of the popular pastor.

The footage captured the weight of grief felt across the community following the pastor's passing.

Speaking at the gathering, a church official, Reverend Samuel Atta, narrated the heartbreaking circumstances behind the popular Ghanaian pastor's death.

He noted that Abuga and his church members were embarking on a 30-day all-night service when he fell ill on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Reverend Atta noted that the late apostle's wife complained that her husband was having breathing problems, prompting church members to rush to his residence and take him to the Holy Family hospital for urgent medical treatment, where he sadly died after doctors attended to him.

He said:

"It is true that Apostle Abuga has passed away. We were having a 30-day all-night service, so we always came to the church to pray. So a day before his death, he spoke on the 21st, and we closed at dawn."

"When we all went home and proceeded to our workplaces, we heard that he was not feeling well. His wife called and said he was not breathing properly after returning home. We stopped whatever we were doing and rushed to his house at Apraku quarters."

"When we got there, we got a car that transported him to the Holy Family hospital in Berekum. The doctors attended to him before informing us later that he had passed away."

Berekum community mourns Apostle Abuga Yaw David

Apostle Abuga Yaw David was associated with Our Father Evangelistic Ministry and was widely respected within the Berekum community.

The video includes tributes from fellow church leaders, including Reverend Samuel Atta, who spoke of his dedication to ministry and his character as a man of God.

The TikTok video announcing the untimely demise of Apostle Abuga Yaw David is below:

Reactions to Apostle Abuga Yaw David's death

News of the pastor's passing prompted an outpouring of condolences on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Marvellous Imports wrote:

"Herr Pastor Abuga😭😭."

BISHOP ROCK commented:

"It's nothing but stress o. Hmm, this work ehh."

Atom GH said:

"Sofo Abuga was a very good man of God. May the Lord give him eternal rest."

lady.poldoski1 added:

"Death is inevitable. 😭 The Apostle is dead, meaning the world has come to an end ampa.😭🥹💔"

Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe passes away

We also highlighted facts about the death of Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe, founder and senior pastor of The Rock Word Church and Dominion International.

His passing on August 21, 2026, left his congregation and wider ministry network mourning the loss of a visionary leader, mentor and Kingdom builder.

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Source: YEN.com.gh