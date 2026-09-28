Qatar's official tourism authority confirmed that citizens of five Gulf Cooperation Council countries face a different entry process than all other travellers

Nationals of more than 102 countries qualify for Qatar's free visa on arrival, while others must pay a fee or apply in advance

Qatar's Hayya platform handles tourist visa applications, charging a fee of QAR 100 per application for those who require it

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Qatar has confirmed that citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states are completely exempt from any visa requirement when travelling to the country, placing them in a separate category from all other nationalities under the Gulf nation's 2026 entry rules.

Qatar excludes citizens of five countries from applying for its tourist visa. Photo source: @tamim

Source: Getty Images

The information was published on Qatar's official tourism authority website, outlining the entry conditions that apply to travellers based on their nationality.

GCC countries exempt from Qatar's Tourist Visa

The five GCC member states whose citizens can enter Qatar without any form of visa are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nationals of these countries are not required to obtain a visa on arrival or in advance before making the trip.

All other nationalities fall under a different set of conditions, though Qatar remains one of the more welcoming destinations in the Gulf region for international visitors.

Who qualifies for Qatar's free visa on arrival

Travellers outside the GCC bloc from more than 102 countries qualify for a free visa on arrival in Qatar. Citizens from certain other nationalities can also obtain a visa on arrival, though a fee applies in those cases.

Those who do not qualify under either of those categories are required to apply for a tourist visa before departing for Qatar.

Qatar processes applications through its Hayya platform, the designated channel for advance tourist visa submissions. The platform charges a processing fee of QAR 100, equivalent to approximately N36,400, per application.

Qatar's tourism authority has advised travellers to confirm the specific visa conditions that apply to their nationality before making any travel arrangements, as the requirements vary considerably from one passport to another.

Qatar names 47 countries for 30-day free visa

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Qatar’s free 30-day tourist visa for citizens of 47 countries, including the entry requirements and extension option. The scheme allows multiple entries and comes with no visa fee.

South Africa is the only African country on the eligibility list, while visitors can leave and re-enter Qatar during the visa’s validity. Could this offer make it easier to include Qatar in a wider travel itinerary?

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Source: YEN.com.gh