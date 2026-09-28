The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research published the list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa

Graduates must hold a degree from one of the listed top 100 ranked institutions to qualify under the University Graduates category

Several universities popular among Ghanaian and African students appear on the list, including Oxford, Cambridge, and top US Ivy League schools

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The United Arab Emirates has officially released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under its University Graduates pathway.

UAE golden visa: 100 universities whose graduates can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @stayindubai

Source: Getty Images

According to the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, an applicant must hold a degree from a university that the ministry has ranked among the world's top 100 to qualify for this residency route.

Full List of the 100 universities:

The list covers institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.

Below are all 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply:

Brown University California Institute of Technology Carnegie Mellon University City University of Hong Kong Columbia University Cornell University Delft University of Technology Durham University École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Fudan University Georgia Institute of Technology Harvard University Imperial College London Institut Polytechnique de Paris Johns Hopkins University Katholieke Universiteit Leuven King's College London Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology Korea University Kyoto University London School of Economics and Political Science Lomonosov Moscow State University Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München Lund University Massachusetts Institute of Technology McGill University Monash University Nanyang Technological University National Taiwan University National University of Singapore New York University Northwestern University Osaka University Pennsylvania State University Peking University Pohang University of Science and Technology Princeton University PSL Research University Rice University Royal Institute of Technology Ruprecht Karls University Heidelberg Seoul National University Shanghai Jiao Tong University Sorbonne University (merged from Paris IV & UPMC) Stanford University Sungkyunkwan University Technical University of Denmark The Australian National University The Chinese University of Hong Kong The Hong Kong Polytechnic University The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology The University of Auckland The University of Manchester The University of Melbourne The University of New South Wales The University of Queensland The University of Sheffield The University of Sydney The University of Tokyo The University of Warwick The University of Warwick The University of Western Australia Tohoku University Tokyo Institute of Technology Tsinghua University Universidad de Buenos Aires Universiti Malaya University College London University of Amsterdam University of Birmingham University of Bristol University of British Columbia University of California, Berkeley University of California, Los Angeles University of California, San Diego University of Cambridge University of Chicago University of Copenhagen University of Edinburgh University of Glasgow University of Hong Kong University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign University of Leeds University of Michigan University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill University of Oxford University of Pennsylvania University of Science and Technology of China University of Southampton University of St Andrews University of Texas at Austin University of Toronto University of Washington University of Washington University of Wisconsin-Madison University of Zurich Yale University Yonsei University Zhejiang University Zurich Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

What Ghanaian Graduates Should Know

Among the institutions on the list are several that attract a significant number of Ghanaian and African students, including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and prominent American Ivy League universities.

For Ghanaians who have studied or are currently enrolled at any of these institutions, the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa presents a potential long-term residency opportunity in the UAE, a country that has become an increasingly popular destination for African professionals and graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh