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UAE Releases Full List of 100 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa
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UAE Releases Full List of 100 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research published the list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa
  • Graduates must hold a degree from one of the listed top 100 ranked institutions to qualify under the University Graduates category
  • Several universities popular among Ghanaian and African students appear on the list, including Oxford, Cambridge, and top US Ivy League schools

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The United Arab Emirates has officially released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under its University Graduates pathway.

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UAE golden visa: 100 universities whose graduates can apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @stayindubai
Source: Getty Images

According to the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, an applicant must hold a degree from a university that the ministry has ranked among the world's top 100 to qualify for this residency route.

Full List of the 100 universities:

The list covers institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.

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Below are all 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply:

  1. Brown University
  2. California Institute of Technology
  3. Carnegie Mellon University
  4. City University of Hong Kong
  5. Columbia University
  6. Cornell University
  7. Delft University of Technology
  8. Durham University
  9. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
  10. Fudan University
  11. Georgia Institute of Technology
  12. Harvard University
  13. Imperial College London
  14. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
  15. Johns Hopkins University
  16. Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
  17. King's College London
  18. Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology
  19. Korea University
  20. Kyoto University
  21. London School of Economics and Political Science
  22. Lomonosov Moscow State University
  23. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
  24. Lund University
  25. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  26. McGill University
  27. Monash University
  28. Nanyang Technological University
  29. National Taiwan University
  30. National University of Singapore
  31. New York University
  32. Northwestern University
  33. Osaka University
  34. Pennsylvania State University
  35. Peking University
  36. Pohang University of Science and Technology
  37. Princeton University
  38. PSL Research University
  39. Rice University
  40. Royal Institute of Technology
  41. Ruprecht Karls University Heidelberg
  42. Seoul National University
  43. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
  44. Sorbonne University (merged from Paris IV & UPMC)
  45. Stanford University
  46. Sungkyunkwan University
  47. Technical University of Denmark
  48. The Australian National University
  49. The Chinese University of Hong Kong
  50. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
  51. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  52. The University of Auckland
  53. The University of Manchester
  54. The University of Melbourne
  55. The University of New South Wales
  56. The University of Queensland
  57. The University of Sheffield
  58. The University of Sydney
  59. The University of Tokyo
  60. The University of Warwick
  61. The University of Warwick
  62. The University of Western Australia
  63. Tohoku University
  64. Tokyo Institute of Technology
  65. Tsinghua University
  66. Universidad de Buenos Aires
  67. Universiti Malaya
  68. University College London
  69. University of Amsterdam
  70. University of Birmingham
  71. University of Bristol
  72. University of British Columbia
  73. University of California, Berkeley
  74. University of California, Los Angeles
  75. University of California, San Diego
  76. University of Cambridge
  77. University of Chicago
  78. University of Copenhagen
  79. University of Edinburgh
  80. University of Glasgow
  81. University of Hong Kong
  82. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  83. University of Leeds
  84. University of Michigan
  85. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
  86. University of Oxford
  87. University of Pennsylvania
  88. University of Science and Technology of China
  89. University of Southampton
  90. University of St Andrews
  91. University of Texas at Austin
  92. University of Toronto
  93. University of Washington
  94. University of Washington
  95. University of Wisconsin-Madison
  96. University of Zurich
  97. Yale University
  98. Yonsei University
  99. Zhejiang University
  100. Zurich Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

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What Ghanaian Graduates Should Know

Among the institutions on the list are several that attract a significant number of Ghanaian and African students, including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and prominent American Ivy League universities.

For Ghanaians who have studied or are currently enrolled at any of these institutions, the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa presents a potential long-term residency opportunity in the UAE, a country that has become an increasingly popular destination for African professionals and graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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