The UK government pays £86.45 per week to eligible unpaid carers who provide at least 35 hours of care weekly

The Department for Work and Pensions announced it is reviewing Carer's Allowance overpayments dating back to April 2015

Eligible carers may also qualify for additional support, including National Insurance credits and Council Tax Reductions

Unpaid carers in the United Kingdom can receive £86.45 per week from the government, provided they meet specific eligibility criteria under the Carer's Allowance scheme, according to official guidance.

To qualify, a carer must provide at least 35 hours of unpaid care each week to someone who already receives certain qualifying benefits. Crucially, carers are not required to be related to the person they support, nor do they need to live in the same household.

Key conditions of the carer's allowance

While the weekly payment offers meaningful financial support, there are important limitations to understand. The amount does not increase when a carer supports more than one person. Additionally, if two people share caring responsibilities for the same individual, only one of them can claim the allowance at any given time.

Claimants should also be aware that the payment can have knock-on effects on other benefits, both for the carer and for the person receiving care. The allowance is taxable for anyone earning above the Personal Allowance threshold.

Payments are made either weekly in advance or in four-weekly instalments, deposited directly into the claimant's bank account or another eligible account.

Beyond the weekly sum, approved carers automatically receive National Insurance credits for every week the allowance is active. They may also be entitled to Council Tax Reductions, Universal Credit if on a low income or out of work, Pension Credit for those above working age, and grants or bursaries for training and courses.

DWP to review historical overpayments

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced a review of Carer's Allowance overpayments that took place between 10 April 2015 and 2 September 2025. Those affected could receive a refund, or have their outstanding debt reduced or written off entirely.

The DWP has made clear that claimants do not need to contact the Carer's Allowance Unit themselves. The department will write directly to those it identifies as affected, either to notify them of a decision or to request any additional information needed to complete the review.

Source: YEN.com.gh