The UAE government announced a midday working ban affecting outdoor labourers during the summer months

The ban covers specific job categories and applies to both foreign workers and residents across the country

Authorities outlined the types of roles subject to the restriction and the reasoning behind the new directive

The United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on certain outdoor work activities between 12:30 pm and 3 pm, affecting foreign workers and residents employed in physically demanding roles during the summer season.

The directive targets labourers who work under direct sunlight or in open-air environments, where temperatures during the UAE's summer months regularly climb to dangerous levels.

UAE lists jobs foreigners and residents cannot do between 12:30 PM and 3 PM. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The measure is part of the country's annual midday work ban, which authorities enforce to protect workers from heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

Jobs covered by the UAE midday ban

The ban applies to workers in construction, agriculture, and other physically intensive outdoor sectors.

This includes builders, road workers, landscapers, and others whose duties require sustained exposure to the sun during peak heat hours.

Workers in these categories, regardless of their nationality or residency status, are prohibited from carrying out their duties during the restricted window.

Employers found in violation of the directive face penalties, as enforcement is taken seriously by the relevant UAE labour authorities.

The rule does not apply to workers based indoors or those whose roles do not involve outdoor physical exertion under the sun.

Why the UAE enforces the summer work ban

The rationale behind the restriction is straightforward: the midday sun in the UAE during summer poses a genuine health risk.

Temperatures can exceed 45 degrees Celsius in certain emirates, making prolonged outdoor work life-threatening without adequate rest and shelter.

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation oversees compliance with the ban, which typically runs from June 15 to September 15 each year.

The ministry has consistently urged employers to reorganise shift schedules during this period to ensure worker safety.

Authorities have also encouraged companies to provide shaded rest areas, chilled drinking water, and regular breaks for workers who operate outdoors during early morning and late afternoon hours outside the restricted window.

The announcement serves as a reminder that the UAE holds legal obligations towards the welfare of its large expatriate workforce, which makes up a significant portion of the country's labour force.

UAE bans 2 clothes at work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government issued a dress code directive banning two specific clothing types for public sector employees.

The ban applies to both male and female government workers across the country, and the directive outlines what is considered appropriate professional attire in UAE federal workplaces.

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Source: YEN.com.gh