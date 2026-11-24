Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) added a new option to its Contact Form on November 5, 2026

Foreigners seeking permanent residence appointments must submit two key documents when filling out the AIMA form

AIMA clarified that the form covers only specific permanent residence requests and excludes several other permit categories

Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has launched a new online option to help foreigners schedule appointments for permanent residence permits.

Portugal opens an online form to help foreigners get a permanent residency appointment. Photo credit: Jornal Inverta.

Source: Instagram

The update, published on 5 November 2026 on the official AIMA website, adds a dedicated selection on the agency's Contact Form, giving eligible applicants a structured digital route to book their appointments.

How to use Portugal's AIMA contact form

To begin, applicants must visit the AIMA contact portal and select "Residence Permit" as the Subject Type, then select "Appointment Request – Granting of Permanent Residence Permit" as the Subject Subtype.

Two documents must accompany the submission. The first is a digital copy of a valid residence permit. The second is evidence of lawful residence in Portugal for at least five years, which can be demonstrated through copies of previous residence permits, contribution history statements, or income tax returns.

AIMA has also set clear submission rules. Each applicant should send only one request per purpose and must refrain from filing duplicate submissions while an earlier request remains under review.

What Portugal's new AIMA form does not cover

AIMA was explicit about the boundaries of this new option. The contact form applies exclusively to appointment requests for the granting of permanent residence under Article 80 and will not be used to process any application that falls outside this scope or fails to meet the stated requirements.

Several related processes are not covered. Renewals of Permanent Residence Permits, the granting of Permanent Residence Certificates for EU Nationals, and Permanent Residence Cards for Family Members of EU Nationals all remain outside the remit of this form. Those categories continue to be handled through the existing Renewals Portal.

The move is a practical step for foreigners navigating Portugal's residency system, offering a clearer pathway for those who have met the five-year legal residence threshold and are ready to apply for permanent status.

Portugal sets age limit for free citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had announced a minimum age requirement for Brazilians seeking free citizenship under a long-standing bilateral treaty.

The new rule marked a significant shift in how Portugal managed citizenship applications from one of its closest cultural partners.

Ghanaians with Brazilian heritage or ties could have been affected by the policy change as interest in Portuguese residency grew.

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Source: YEN.com.gh