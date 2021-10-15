James Bond's film main starring said he prefers hanging out in gay bars because there are no aggressive men there

Celebrated James Bond actor Daniel Craig has for the umpteenth time disclosed why he prefers gay bars than normal wet holes.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig said normal bars are not cool because of aggressive men.

Peace over everything

The revered actor recently made it public that he avoids normal bar because men who frequent the same usually become aggressive upon seeing him.

According to News.sky.com, the actor said he started frequenting gay bars because he had grown "sick" of getting into fights with men in regular entertainment joints.

Craig disclosed that men in other bars usually get into fights when they see him in a bid to prove points hence his decision to chill out in gay bars where it is more calm.

"I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. And one of the reasons - because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often. I just got very sick of [it], as a kid, because it was like I just don't want to end up being in a punch up. And I did, that would happen quite a lot." the actor revealed.

Speaking in an interview with Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast, Lunch With Bruce podcast, Craig, 53, said he felt gay bars would be a good and safe space for him to go to.

"Everybody was chilled. Everybody, you didn't really sort of have to state your sexuality, it was okay. And it was a very safe place to be," Craig added.

Socialising zone

Apart from just the peace that came with gay bars, Craig said he enjoyed visiting the sites because he could ''flirt'' with women frequenting the gay bars who were there for the same reasons he was there for.

"I could meet girls there because a lot of girls were there for exactly the same reason I was there. So I was, there was kind of, you know, there was an ulterior motive," Craig noted.

This, however, came quite as a surprise to many who know him as a married man who is indebted to actress Rachel Weisz whom he married since 2011.

Not long ago, the renowned movie franchise James Bond star Daniel Craig shared about the mental and physical challenge of playing one of the biggest roles in film history.

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, the actor who appeared on the Apple TV documentary Being James Bond, disclosed the impact that taking up the huge role had on his personal life.

According to Daniel, who took up the 007 franchise role in 2005, he first went to the internet to check for the reactions of fans to him being named as the next secret service agent.

Celeb-ville challenges

He said he found it tough because he read nearly everything, and it was filled with a lot of hate, but he knew that the film would be a hit.

The thespian said the fame that came with it affected his personal life, and he ended up locking himself in the house and drawing all the curtains to avoid publicity.

He said he was "physically and mentally under siege" because he did not like the newfound level of fame.

Daniel said X-Men actor Hugh Jackman was integral in helping him come to terms with his new celebrity status, adding he did not feel "cool enough" for the role.

