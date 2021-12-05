Chile detects case of Omicron variant from Ghanaian traveler

- Chilean government discovers Omicron variant from Ghanaian traveler

- The Ghanaian had already received two doses of PFizer policy before finding a different one

- Reports indicate that he had already been tested for the virus before boarding the plane

Chile has identified its first omicron case for a traveler from Ghana, who was diagnosed with a PCR test when he arrived at the airport on November 25.

The patient, a foreign national in Chile, received two doses of Pfizer vaccine, the Valparaiso regional health department secretary said in a statement on Twitter. After the flight and the result of his test positive, he was tested a second time at the airport.

After the flight with a negative test result, he performed a second test at the airport, in accordance with national health standards. Chile performs genomic sequences in fine samples from travelers, identifying the omicron type.

"We emphasize that the epidemic is not over, so it is important to adhere to preventive measures," the regional health office said. "It is also important for people to get tested within 24 hours of any Covid-19-related symptoms and to isolate themselves until a result is given," a report stated.

The patient lives alone, but remains in good health, the secretary said. Health officials followed other passengers who were sitting next to the first patient on his plane and would be examined. A close contact with the patient is being held in solitary confinement with the family pending the outcome. Any uncircumcised family members will be.

Chile has relatively low rates of Covid-19 infection at present with better rates of less than 3%. In the seven days to date, it has reported 717 new cases per million. The whole of South America enjoys peace of mind from this epidemic. Brazil and Peru, formerly infected with the virus, have reported less than 300 cases each in the past seven days.

