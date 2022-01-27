Marcia and Millie Biggs are adorable biracial twin sisters living in Birmingham, England, mistaken by strangers to be best friends

The duo has different complexions; Marcia is pale skin and blonde hair, while Millie is slightly taller, with darker skin and jet black hair

The pair also has unmatched preferences as Marcia prefers the colour blue while Millie is the princess who loves pink

Twin sisters Marcia and Millie Biggs in Birmingham, England, are like any other biracial twins mistaken by strangers as best friends because of their complexions.

Marcia, who took after her mom's pale skin, has big blue eyes and blonde hair, while her fraternal twin sister Millie is slightly taller, with darker skin like her father with brown eyes and hair just like Marcia's, only jet black.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Marcia said sometimes people don't believe they are twins. "They think we're just telling a lie."

One-in-a-million

The twins looked identical when they were born, but their parents, Amanda and Michael Biggs noticed a change in their daughters' complexions when they clocked 10 months old.

ABC News reports that Fraternal twins, or non-identical twins, are the result of the mother releasing two eggs at the same time, both of which are fertilized by two different sperm.

As a result, the embryos share 50 percent of the same DNA, making them no more alike than any other sibling.

Unique difference

Marcia and Millie are not just twins with different complexions - the duo has unmatched preferences.

Marcia is a bit of a tomboy who loves gymnastics and prefers the colour blue, while Millie is the princess; she loves pink and all things bling.

