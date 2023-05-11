A UK court has sentenced Princess Owusu Ansah, an 18-year-old Ghanaian lady, for a savage attack on a friend

The teenager was accused of pouring boiling water on her pal and stabbing her in retaliation to cheating allegations involving Ansah's lover

Reports say Ansah was sentenced to three years in prison for the assault during her second court appearance on May 9

Princess Owusu Ansah, an 18-year-old Ghanaian lady, has been sentenced to three years in prison by a UK court for a brutal attack on a friend.

The teenager was accused of dumping boiling water on her friend and stabbing her in response to cheating claims involving Ansah's boyfriend.

How Princess Owusu Ansah attacked her friend

The upsetting incident occurred when a video clip of Ansah on her phone became popular on Snapchat. The victim is seen cowering under a cover, screaming in pain when Ansah flung a boiling kettle over her, Hollywood Unlocked reported.

Ghanaian teen who poured boiling water on friend and stabbed her jailed 3 years by UK court. Photo credit: hollywoodunlocked/JoyNews.

Source: UGC

Ansah can be heard moments before the assault criticising her friend for having relationships with other people's partners and acting as if she could avoid the consequences.

Where Ansah attacked her friend

The incident occurred on February 2 at the victim's Dulwich's Dog Kennel Estate home, where the injured woman eventually fled into the street and was later treated at Kings College Hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

UK court sentences Ansah

Residents who saw the unsettling Snapchat video immediately informed the Metropolitan Police. Owusu Ansah, from Royston, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and criminal damage at Inner London Crown Court in March.

Ansah was sentenced to three years in jail for the brutal assault on May 9, during her second court appearance.

Watch the video of the incident that resulted in Princess Owusu Ansah's conviction here.

