Trump preempted Keir Starmer's resignation as UK prime minister, calling it inevitable due to ineffective policymaking

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the governing Labour Party on June 22

Starmer will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is elected in the coming weeks

US President Donald Trump had little sympathy for Keir Starmer ahead of his resignation as UK prime minister.

Trump first caused a stir by preempting Starmer's resignation by saying it was set to happen on June 21.

Trump Gives His Reasons for Why Keir Starmer Resigned as UK Prime Minister

Source: Getty Images

In a social media post, Trump criticised Starmer, the leader of the UK’s centre-left Labour Party, saying ineffective policymaking would be behind his political demise.

He singled out two issues in this regard as failings by Starmer.

The first was immigration, and the second was energy.

CNN reported that Trump has repeatedly urged the British government to reverse its freeze on issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea.

The US president has also criticised the UK’s wind farms in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh