Earning between GH¢6,000 and GH¢10,000 a month does not automatically rule out building a four- or five-bedroom house in Ghana

The key is to build in phases, maintain a disciplined savings plan and avoid taking on more than your income can comfortably support

Buying materials gradually and planning each stage carefully can help reduce costs and keep the project moving

Owning a four or five-bedroom house may seem like a dream reserved for high-income earners, but with careful planning, patience and financial discipline, many salaried workers in Ghana can make it happen.

How long will it take to build a 4- or 5-bedroom house on a GH¢6,000–GH¢10,000 salary? Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

While the journey may take several years, building gradually instead of waiting for a huge amount of money can bring that dream much closer.

Rather than focusing on completing the house within a short period, it is more practical to think of the project as a long-term investment. Every bag of cement, every block laid and every roofing sheet purchased is a step towards owning your home.

Plan your finances before you start building

The first step is to create a realistic budget based on your monthly income. Someone earning GH¢6,000 should avoid spending everything on construction.

Setting aside between 20% and 30% of your salary each month can help build a dedicated house fund while leaving enough money for daily living expenses and emergencies.

Buying land in a developing area where prices are still relatively affordable can also reduce the total cost of the project.

Once the land is secured, resist the temptation to rush into construction. Instead, save enough to complete each phase before moving to the next.

Many successful homeowners begin by fencing the land, followed by the foundation, the main structure, roofing and then interior finishing.

This phased approach reduces financial pressure and helps prevent abandoned projects.

Build gradually and avoid unnecessary debt

A four or five-bedroom house does not have to be completed all at once. If your budget is limited, complete the essential areas first and finish additional bedrooms as your finances improve.

This approach allows you to move into the house earlier while continuing work over time.

Buying building materials in bulk whenever prices are favourable can also save money.

Cement, iron rods, roofing sheets and plumbing materials often become more expensive over time, so purchasing them gradually can help protect your budget.

It is equally important to work with experienced professionals who can prepare accurate building plans and cost estimates. Poor workmanship and repeated corrections often cost far more than hiring qualified experts from the beginning.

Finally, stay committed to your financial plan. Reducing unnecessary spending, avoiding expensive lifestyle upgrades and treating your house project as a priority can make a significant difference.

With consistency, patience and smart financial decisions, earning between GH¢6,000 and GH¢10,000 a month can be enough to build a comfortable four- or five-bedroom home in Ghana over time.

Practical roadmap to building a 4- or 5-bedroom house on a GH¢6,000–GH¢10,000 monthly salary:

Stage What to do Main materials/items Suggested savings before starting Estimated timeline (GH¢6,000 salary) Estimated timeline (GH¢10,000 salary) 1. Buy land Purchase a plot in a developing area and complete documentation. Land, site plan, indenture, registration fees Save enough to pay for the land and legal costs 1–3 years (depending on land price) 8–18 months 2. Secure the land Fence or mark boundaries to prevent encroachment. Cement, blocks, sand, iron rods, gate, labour Save the full cost before starting 6–12 months 3–6 months 3. Foundation Carry out excavation and lay the foundation. Cement, quarry stones, chippings, sand, iron rods, hardcore, water, labour Save enough to complete the entire foundation 8–12 months 4–8 months 4. Raise the structure Build walls up to lintel level. Blocks, cement, sand, iron rods, lintels, binding wire Buy materials in batches if needed 1–2 years 8–15 months 5. Roofing Install the roof to protect the building from weather. Roofing sheets, trusses, timber/steel, nails, ridge caps, gutters Save enough to complete roofing at once 1–2 years 8–12 months 6. Doors and windows Secure the house before interior works. Metal/security doors, wooden doors, aluminium or uPVC windows, burglar proofing Complete after roofing 6–12 months 3–6 months 7. Plumbing & electrical Install water and electrical systems. Pipes, fittings, cables, sockets, switches, DB box, conduits Do before plastering is completed 8–12 months 4–8 months 8. Plastering & flooring Finish walls and floors. Cement, sand, tiles, screed materials, adhesives Prioritise rooms you intend to use first 1–2 years 8–12 months 9. Ceiling & painting Improve appearance and comfort. POP/PVC ceiling, paint, primer, cornices Can be done room by room 8–12 months 4–8 months 10. Final finishing Complete kitchen, bathrooms and utilities before moving in. Sanitary ware, cabinets, wardrobes, lighting, water tank, paving, compound works Finish as finances allow Ongoing Ongoing

Practical monthly savings guide

Monthly salary Suggested monthly house savings Example strategy GH¢6,000 GH¢1,200–GH¢1,800 (20–30%) Build slowly, buy materials in phases, complete one stage before moving to the next. GH¢8,000 GH¢1,800–GH¢2,400 Buy major materials in bulk during promotions and complete structural works sooner. GH¢10,000 GH¢2,500–GH¢3,500 (25–35%) Move through construction stages faster and finish essential rooms earlier while maintaining an emergency fund.

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana. However, renting an apartment in Ghana can be challenging for first-time renters.

Without proper help, renters will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments and remaining unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh