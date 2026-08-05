How to Build a 4 or 5-Bedroom House in Ghana on a GH¢6,000–GH¢10,000 Monthly Salary
- Earning between GH¢6,000 and GH¢10,000 a month does not automatically rule out building a four- or five-bedroom house in Ghana
- The key is to build in phases, maintain a disciplined savings plan and avoid taking on more than your income can comfortably support
- Buying materials gradually and planning each stage carefully can help reduce costs and keep the project moving
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Owning a four or five-bedroom house may seem like a dream reserved for high-income earners, but with careful planning, patience and financial discipline, many salaried workers in Ghana can make it happen.
While the journey may take several years, building gradually instead of waiting for a huge amount of money can bring that dream much closer.
Rather than focusing on completing the house within a short period, it is more practical to think of the project as a long-term investment. Every bag of cement, every block laid and every roofing sheet purchased is a step towards owning your home.
Plan your finances before you start building
The first step is to create a realistic budget based on your monthly income. Someone earning GH¢6,000 should avoid spending everything on construction.
Setting aside between 20% and 30% of your salary each month can help build a dedicated house fund while leaving enough money for daily living expenses and emergencies.
Buying land in a developing area where prices are still relatively affordable can also reduce the total cost of the project.
Once the land is secured, resist the temptation to rush into construction. Instead, save enough to complete each phase before moving to the next.
Many successful homeowners begin by fencing the land, followed by the foundation, the main structure, roofing and then interior finishing.
This phased approach reduces financial pressure and helps prevent abandoned projects.
Build gradually and avoid unnecessary debt
A four or five-bedroom house does not have to be completed all at once. If your budget is limited, complete the essential areas first and finish additional bedrooms as your finances improve.
This approach allows you to move into the house earlier while continuing work over time.
Buying building materials in bulk whenever prices are favourable can also save money.
Cement, iron rods, roofing sheets and plumbing materials often become more expensive over time, so purchasing them gradually can help protect your budget.
It is equally important to work with experienced professionals who can prepare accurate building plans and cost estimates. Poor workmanship and repeated corrections often cost far more than hiring qualified experts from the beginning.
Finally, stay committed to your financial plan. Reducing unnecessary spending, avoiding expensive lifestyle upgrades and treating your house project as a priority can make a significant difference.
With consistency, patience and smart financial decisions, earning between GH¢6,000 and GH¢10,000 a month can be enough to build a comfortable four- or five-bedroom home in Ghana over time.
Practical roadmap to building a 4- or 5-bedroom house on a GH¢6,000–GH¢10,000 monthly salary:
Stage
What to do
Main materials/items
Suggested savings before starting
Estimated timeline (GH¢6,000 salary)
Estimated timeline (GH¢10,000 salary)
1. Buy land
Purchase a plot in a developing area and complete documentation.
Land, site plan, indenture, registration fees
Save enough to pay for the land and legal costs
1–3 years (depending on land price)
8–18 months
2. Secure the land
Fence or mark boundaries to prevent encroachment.
Cement, blocks, sand, iron rods, gate, labour
Save the full cost before starting
6–12 months
3–6 months
3. Foundation
Carry out excavation and lay the foundation.
Cement, quarry stones, chippings, sand, iron rods, hardcore, water, labour
Save enough to complete the entire foundation
8–12 months
4–8 months
4. Raise the structure
Build walls up to lintel level.
Blocks, cement, sand, iron rods, lintels, binding wire
Buy materials in batches if needed
1–2 years
8–15 months
5. Roofing
Install the roof to protect the building from weather.
Roofing sheets, trusses, timber/steel, nails, ridge caps, gutters
Save enough to complete roofing at once
1–2 years
8–12 months
6. Doors and windows
Secure the house before interior works.
Metal/security doors, wooden doors, aluminium or uPVC windows, burglar proofing
Complete after roofing
6–12 months
3–6 months
7. Plumbing & electrical
Install water and electrical systems.
Pipes, fittings, cables, sockets, switches, DB box, conduits
Do before plastering is completed
8–12 months
4–8 months
8. Plastering & flooring
Finish walls and floors.
Cement, sand, tiles, screed materials, adhesives
Prioritise rooms you intend to use first
1–2 years
8–12 months
9. Ceiling & painting
Improve appearance and comfort.
POP/PVC ceiling, paint, primer, cornices
Can be done room by room
8–12 months
4–8 months
10. Final finishing
Complete kitchen, bathrooms and utilities before moving in.
Sanitary ware, cabinets, wardrobes, lighting, water tank, paving, compound works
Finish as finances allow
Ongoing
Ongoing
Practical monthly savings guide
Monthly salary
Suggested monthly house savings
Example strategy
GH¢6,000
GH¢1,200–GH¢1,800 (20–30%)
Build slowly, buy materials in phases, complete one stage before moving to the next.
GH¢8,000
GH¢1,800–GH¢2,400
Buy major materials in bulk during promotions and complete structural works sooner.
GH¢10,000
GH¢2,500–GH¢3,500 (25–35%)
Move through construction stages faster and finish essential rooms earlier while maintaining an emergency fund.
How to rent an apartment in Ghana
In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana. However, renting an apartment in Ghana can be challenging for first-time renters.
Without proper help, renters will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments and remaining unsatisfied.
However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.