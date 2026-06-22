British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as leader of the governing Labour Party

Starmer will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is elected in the coming weeks

His exit was triggered by Andy Burnham's victory in a special election last week, with the ex-mayor set to challenge him for leadership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced he is resigning as leader of the governing Labour Party, ending a tenure marked by a sharp and sustained collapse in public support.

Starmer confirmed he will remain as caretaker prime minister while Labour selects a new leader, a process expected to conclude within the next few weeks.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement on his future outside 10 Downing Street on the morning of June 22, 2026. Credit: Carlos Jasso

Source: Getty Images

Starmer came to power in July 2024 after leading Labour to a commanding landslide election victory, ending 14 years of Conservative government. In the two years that followed, however, his personal approval ratings and those of the Labour Party fell sharply, leaving the government under sustained pressure to change course.

AP reported that his resignation was directly triggered by the result of a special election last week, in which Andy Burnham, the popular former Mayor of Greater Manchester, secured victory.

Burnham had made clear his intention to mount a formal challenge to Starmer's leadership of the party, a move that accelerated calls for Starmer to stand aside.

Burnham's re-entry onto the national political stage represents the most significant development in the Labour leadership contest. His popularity, built during his years leading Greater Manchester, has positioned him as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer and attempt to reverse the party's declining fortunes ahead of any future general election.

Starmer, speaking on his decision, framed his exit as an act of responsibility toward the party and the country, saying the government needed a leader capable of reconnecting with voters.

The handover period is expected to be managed carefully, with Starmer retaining the office's functions until a successor is formally elected through the Labour Party's internal leadership process.

The resignation marks a dramatic reversal for a prime minister who entered Downing Street with one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British political history, only to see public confidence erode within his first two years in office.

Starmer's resignation follows mounting pressure from Labour MPs urging him to stand aside in favour of Andy Burnham. Credit: Peter Macdiarmid

Source: Getty Images

UK bans social media for kids, Starmer gives reasons

YEN.com.gh reported that Starmer triggered strong reactions over his announcement to ban children under 16 from accessing social media

The UK Prime Minister, in a video message, outlined the reasons behind the decision taken by the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh