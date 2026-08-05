Former March and March figure Ngizwe Mchunu alleged the anti-immigration movement receives funding from a local political party

The allegations surfaced just days after March and March suspended its working relationship with the controversial activist

The anti-immigration movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly challenged Ngizwe to back his claims with concrete proof

Former March and March figure Ngizwe Mchunu has made explosive allegations against the South African anti-immigration movement and its leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, claiming it receives financial support from both a local political party and an international funder.

Ngizwe Mchunu alleges Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement receives funding from a local political party. Photo source: Jacinta MaNgobese-Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Getty Images

The accusations, which surfaced on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, came just days after March and March announced it had suspended its working relationship with the controversial activist.

In the interview with IOL News, Mchunu did not name the specific political party or international backer he was referring to, but his claims quickly drew sharp attention on social media.

He said:

"March and March is funded by a local political party too, and what I can say is, they have two accounts. I will say all in time. For now, I have to fix the country."

"This government has collapsed, the economy is suffering, and I had to meet the president halfway. We are working together to fix things."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma fires back at Ngizwe Mchunu

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma wasted no time in responding.

She issued a direct public challenge to Mchunu, demanding that he provide concrete evidence to support his allegations rather than making unverified claims in public.

Her response framed the accusations as unsubstantiated, putting the burden of proof squarely on her former colleague's shoulders.

The timing of the fallout has raised questions about what led to the breakdown between Mchunu and the movement he had been associated with.

Mchunu's allegations appear to have followed shortly after his suspension and exit from the March and March movement, a sequence that has not gone unnoticed by observers.

The Facebook post detailing Ngizwe Mchunu's allegations against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement is below:

South Africans react to Ngizwe's funding allegations

Reactions from South Africans on social media were pointed, with many expressing scepticism about both sides of the dispute.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mpho Raphunga said:

"How will they operate if they aren't funded? I thought that was obvious."

Tlou Mashala wrote:

"It was a huge mistake that Ngizwe was part of March and March as he is not well upstairs. ke ngwana sesi wa KZN.."

Tshepo Phiri commented:

"Ngizwe sounds like he got an offer he couldn't refuse."

Ngizwe Mchunu exits March and March

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about South African activist Ngizwe Mchunu's decision to withdraw from the March and March protest movement, citing potential economic repercussions and questioning the understanding of his fellow activists.

His bold exit sparked a wave of diverse reactions on social media, leaving many to ponder whether his choice signifies wisdom or retreat in the face of mounting pressure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh